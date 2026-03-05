Karoline Leavitt’s ‘Lies’ Exposed as Spain Sets Record Straight on Iran War

The ongoing United States–Iran conflict shows no sign of ending as it enters its sixth day. The war has already claimed the lives of six U.S. soldiers. In a new turn of events, the Spanish government has denied recent claims made by Karoline Leavitt. According to her, Spain had agreed to President Donald Trump’s request to use its military bases in operations targeting Iran.

At Wednesday’s White House briefing, the White House press secretary argued that Spain reconsidered its approach after the President of the United States indicated the possibility of applying restrictions on trade. Leavitt said, “With respect to Spain, I think they heard the president’s message yesterday loud and clear.”

Leavitt further added, “And it’s my understanding over the past several hours, they’ve agreed to cooperate with the U.S. military.” She also said, “And so I know that the U.S. military is coordinating with their counterparts in Spain.”

#BREAKING White House on Spain: I think they heard Trump’s message yesterday loud and clear. They have agreed to cooperate with the U.S. military. The U.S. military is coordinating with their counterparts in Spain. 👉 Spain’s government denies White House claims that it will… pic.twitter.com/KLchcjN1mV — War Intel (@warintel4u) March 4, 2026

But not long after the statement was made, Spain’s Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares denied the claim on Spanish radio station Cadena SER. He said, “I can refute (Leavitt). The position of the Spanish government regarding the war in the Middle East, the bombing of Iran, and the use of our bases has not changed one iota.”

Spain refused to permit the U.S. forces to function from its key military facilities in southern Spain for actions connected to the Iran conflict. Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez criticized President Donald Trump’s approach. He condemned Trump for taking dangerous risks and described the military action as unjustified.

In a national address, Sánchez said Spain would not support actions it believes harm international stability or conflict with the country’s principles, regardless of outside pressure.

Speaking on Monday, President Trump warned that he was prepared to sever trade links with Spain after it refused to support his military campaign. Trump made it clear that Spain’s refusal to support his military campaign would result in economic repercussions.

Trump said, “We could just fly in and use it. Nobody’s going to tell us not to use it, but we don’t have to,” Trump said. Not only that, but Trump also took aim at the United Kingdom, expressing frustration at what he characterized as a reluctance to fully align with the U.S. position.

According to the White House, Donald Trump acted on intelligence that indicated an attack on U.S. interests was imminent. Karoline Leavitt said the president chose to “strike first, alongside Israel,” as she argued the action was strategically successful.

Spain calls out the White House for lying: Spanish Minister demolishes White House secretary’s claims on LIVE News… “She can be the White House secretary but I’m the Spanish minister of foreign affairs”#USIsraelStrikes #USIranWar pic.twitter.com/nWhLwLDwUI — Vinay Kumar Dokania (@VinayDokania) March 5, 2026

Leavitt described the attacks as “the right decision, and an effective one at that,” insisting it was a necessary step in response to what the administration considers an immediate threat. The war escalated after the U.S. and Israel attacked Iran.

According to Leavitt, the president refused to delay responding to what he believed was a necessary response to an immediate danger. Trump refused to leave the matter unresolved and in the hands of a future administration. She said Donald Trump was not ready to shift the threat and responsibility to his successor, as she argued that it was important to take immediate action to eliminate the risk.

The war has resulted in the death of over 1,000 people in Iran, according to the Human Rights Activists News Agency. The numbers include children who have been killed since Saturday. The figures could not be independently confirmed and may be higher.