Karoline Leavitt’s Job on the Line? Trump’s ‘Joke’ Sets Off Replacement Rumors

Donald Trump’s notorious record of staff shake-ups and high turnover at the White House is well known. During his second term as the U.S. President, netizens are convinced that Karoline Leavitt might be his next target. Although there has not been any direct indication from Mr. Trump or the federal government itself, in fact, he is known for excessively flattering Leavitt himself.

In October 2025, Trump sparked buzz about Karoline‘s replacement when he wondered aloud to reporters, saying, “Should Karoline be replaced?” A rhetorical remark, the 79-year-old aboard Air Force One was quick to reply to himself and the press with the words “It’ll never happen”. But social media users seem convinced her days are numbered.

That being said, one of the key reasons that has fueled such buzz is Karoline’s few raging moments, which made everyone pretty sure that her resignation was in the pipeline. During her stint on The Megyn Kelly show, Leavitt described her job as ‘exhausting’ and ‘encompassing’ 24×7. Of course, she later made sure to praise Mr. Trump for his leadership.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt on 𝕏: “𝕏 is a home to hundreds of millions of users, a large contingent of independent journalists and news organizations across geographies and political spectrums & 𝕏 remains the go to platform for many legacy news outlets.” pic.twitter.com/mfoajGalDt — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) November 11, 2025

Another incident that sent off rumors of her replacement was when Sydney Thomas responded to a parody video that had her bikini-clad moment walking down a runway in very slow motion. The faux video circulated on X had an untrue caption that read “I can’t believe this is Trump’s new Press Secretary”, to which Thomas joined in the comment thread and wrote, “Is it time I step in?”. Netizens back then had dismissed Sydney as a replacement for Karoline, citing that they had ‘enough’ of blonde roles already.

One must not forget that Donald Trump had an alarming turnover rate for the post of White House Press Secretary itself, at the time of his first year of U.S. Presidency. From 2017 to 2021, there were four replacements made on the same post, which brings another big question mark on the fate of Leavitt. In fact, Trump’s former strategist Steve Bannon had commented on the possibility of Karoline getting replaced in April. He claimed that the 28-year-old might be shifted to a cabinet position within a year or two, since she is made for bigger opportunities.

In October, Karoline Leavitt, as per a CBS News report, swapped her cramped West Wing office space for a more spacious one. This place was already high in demand after Deputy Chiefs of Staff Taylor Budowich’s resignation in September. Reports suggest that, along with an office upgrade, Trump handed over some of Budowich’s responsibilities to her as well. Whether this was a minor official change or prepping Leavitt for something bigger and better, only time will tell.

The White House press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, regularly makes astonishing claims which merely mirror the absurdity of Donald Trump! — Ian Mowbray (@OnceaHead) November 11, 2025

For those unversed, Karoline Leavitt has a strong history of political work with Donald Trump. Even before bagging the post of White House Press Secretary, she worked as the President’s campaign spokesperson. In 2022, she ran for Congress in New Hampshire and then ended up winning the Republican nomination.

More recently, Donald Trump grabbed attention with his special word of endearment for Leavitt, whom she called his ‘superstar’. The U.S. President, during his conversation with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán at the White House, jokingly called out for Leavitt and asked her not to abandon him. His comment came at a time when Viktor joined in for a light exchange with Karoline, offering her to work with him in Hungary. Whether the White House Press Secretary ends up thinking otherwise is still uncertain.