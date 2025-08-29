Karoline Leavitt Under Fire for Condemning Her Predecessor’s ‘Prayers Are Insufficient’ Remarks After Minneapolis Shooting

In the aftermath of the Minneapolis shooting, the White House press briefing room again became a boxing ring where Karoline Leavitt could not find two moments to talk about the victims before attacking others.

Rather than finding the solution to the mass shootings in school, the republican party is more concerned with prayers and thoughts for the victims as if they have already hung their fighting gloves in front of the gun overlords.

However, people were not happy with her remarks and her call for prayers. These remarks immediately stirred backlash. It has renewed the long-running debate over whether “thoughts and prayer” are even meaningful or are just a tool for the current administration to deflect attention away from the issues of gun violence.

On Thursday, Leavitt was addressing the press corps during a briefing in the White House press room. During this, she criticized her predecessor, former press secretary Jen Psaki. Leavitt also targeted Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, who, along with Psaki, had asked for some solid action to prevent future tragedies and argued that prayers were insufficient.

BREAKING: In an absurd moment, Karoline Leavitt accused Minneapolis Mayor Frey and Jen Psaki of “attacking prayer,” when they noted prayer isn’t stopping gun violence, since the kids were praying when shooting started. Thoughts and prayer don’t work.pic.twitter.com/vv5pwYlJdu — Really American 🇺🇸 (@ReallyAmerican1) August 28, 2025

Ms. Leavitt disagreed with Psaki and Frey and ridiculed their notions that prayers don’t work.

“I saw the comments of my predecessor, Ms. Psaki,” Leavitt said. “And frankly, I think they’re incredibly insensitive and disrespectful to the tens of millions of Americans of faith across this country who believe in the power of prayer, who say that prayer.”

Leavitt leaned on her faith and claimed that prayers comfort the grieving families. She added that by questioning the power of prayers at this time, Psaki and Frey are mocking the millions of Americans of faith who believe in the power of prayer at the time of such tragedies.

“It is utterly disrespectful to deride the power of prayer in this country. I would encourage Ms. Psaki to pray for these families themselves, who need it right now more than ever.”

Karoline Leavitt’s passionate stand towards her faith came a day after a gunman open fired at Annunciation Catholic School before taking his own life. The gunman was identified as 23-year-old Robin Westman.

These remarks caused fierce criticism online. Many people argued that Leavitt’s statements took attention away from the problem of gun accessibility and minimized the need for practical solutions.

“Prayer only has power if it causes those who pray to act in the right way,” one critic wrote. Another one wrote, “If prayer worked, there wouldn’t be school shootings anymore.”

Democrats, however, were on Psaki’s side and amplified her original point. They have stressed that repeated tragedies require legislative action. And symbolic gestures are not enough.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey on today’s shooting: “And don’t just say, this is about thoughts and prayers right now. These kids were literally praying….They were in a church. Action, not talk. Absolutely heartbreaking.” RETWEET if you stand with @MayorFrey! pic.twitter.com/R9eoduUPaT — Protect Kamala Harris ✊ (@DisavowTrump20) August 27, 2025

Mayor Frey said, “Don’t just say this is about thoughts and prayers right now. These kids were literally praying. They should be able to go to school or church in peace without fear of violence.”

Leavitt’s comments found their own people as they resonated with faith-based communities. Several conservative leaders think that prayers are enough. They claim prayer as both a cultural cornerstone and a source of strength.

This controversy has exposed the deep divide among the Americans, who think prayers are the solution to every problem, and the other side, who believe in finding solutions to the issues.

BREAKING: Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey JUST CALLED FOR a statewide and federal ban on assault weapons. Who’s with him? pic.twitter.com/dQRnF0cqfN — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) August 28, 2025

The exchange also brings to light a broader political battle over how politics can change the viewpoint of national tragedies. For Republicans, prayer is meant for unity and healing, while for Democrats, it has become a symbol of inaction and indecision.

The clash over Leavitt’s remarks shows how deeply personal beliefs can intersect with policy debates and further complicate the efforts to find common ground on solutions to gun violence.