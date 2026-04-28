Karoline Leavitt Takes Hard Stand Against Trump Conspiracy But ‘Shots Fired’ Comment Refuses to Stay Buried

Karoline Leavitt has blasted conspiracy theories, claiming the assassination attempt on President Donald Trump was staged as “crazy nonsense.” Cole Allen was arrested earlier this week in connection with the attempted assassination, authorities said. Trump has been the target of three alleged assassination attempts since taking office. When asked during the press conference, “Why do you think this keeps happening to you?” Trump stated that he is “honored” by the attempts.

“I must tell you the most impactful people, the people that do the most, you take a look at the people – Abraham Lincoln – I mean, you go through the people that have gone through this where they got ’em, but the people that do the most and the people that make the biggest impact are the ones that they go after,” Trump said.

Karoline Leavitt’s husband warned a Fox News reporter that she needs to be “very safe”prior to the shooting incident. Fox News abruptly cut the reporter’s audio after revealing the weird interaction. https://t.co/WGIj9bnBcr pic.twitter.com/uZXsVnjN8t — Anonymous (@YourAnonCentral) April 26, 2026

However, some social media users claimed that the assassination attempt on Trump may have been staged. One reporter asked Karoline Leavitt this question during a press conference. “There are Americans in this country who believe what happened Saturday night was staged,” a reporter asked. “How does the White House tackle that with social media companies out there, whether it’s X, Facebook, Instagram? How do they work with these companies to make sure that doesn’t get out of control?”

Leavitt said she did not have “tangible answers” about what actions the White House was taking. She continued, “It’s very important to us that we get the truths and the facts about this case and any case out there as quickly as possible to dispel some of that crazy nonsense running rampant online.”

Leavitt then thanked the Department of Justice for “disseminating the truth and the facts about the alleged attempted assassin.” She appeared to briefly correct her wording, referring to Allen as an “alleged assassin” before clarifying her statement.” “So as far as we’re concerned, just providing maximum transparency, and hopefully people will believe the truth rather than the lies and conspiracies that so often go crazy on social media.”

Karoline Leavitt: ‘There will be some shots fired tonight.’ Trump collapsing in polls… then ‘shots’ at the dinner? Another staged assassination attempt. Do you think it was staged??

Yes or No? pic.twitter.com/oryv9j4YKl — Mia 🇺🇸 (@MiaForTrump) April 26, 2026

Leavitt’s “shots fired” comments circulated widely on social media after the incident. Shortly before the incident, Leavitt spoke to a Fox News journalist and used phrasing that later drew attention online. “He is ready to rumble, I will tell you,” Leavitt said. “This speech tonight will be classic Donald J Trump. It’ll be funny, it’ll be entertaining. There will be some shots fired tonight in the room. So everyone should tune in, it’s going to be really great.”

Since then, Karoline Leavitt has rained down upon the critics of Donald Trump. According to Al Jazeera, Leavitt said in a press conference that “nobody in recent years has faced more violence and more bullets than President Trump.” She blamed the “elected members of the Democrat Party” for “demonising Trump and his MAGA supporters.” Leavitt, who has previously championed free speech, called the democrats a “cult of hatred” for questioning the authenticity of the assassination.