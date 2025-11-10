Karoline Leavitt Takes a Brutal Swipe as BBC Head Quits Over Trump Documentary Edit — But Critics Hit Back Harder

On Sunday, BBC Director-General Tim Davie resigned from his position amid the Donald Trump-Panorama controversy. The dispute stemmed from an edited segment featuring Donald Trump in the recent episode of the flagship Panorama documentary, Trump: A Second Chance?

Michael Prescott, a former external adviser to the broadcaster’s editorial standards committee, wrote a memo in which he alleged that Panorama edited two separate parts of the POTUS’s January 2021 speech together to make it appear as if he incited the Capitol riot.

The controversy triggered top-level resignations, including Tim Davie and BBC News CEO Deborah Turness. And now, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has decided to attack him, instead of taking it at face value.

On X (formerly Twitter), she shared two screenshots – one from The Telegraph, which originally reported the dispute, and the other from the BBC. The first headline described the British media as “fake news,” referencing Trump’s long-standing feud with them. Leavitt captioned it “Shot.” The second one reported Tim Davie’s resignation, and the Press Secretary captioned it “Chaser,” taking a swipe at the BBC director-general.

However, her jab at Davie wasn’t well-received by many. Trump critics quickly flocked to the comment section to point out one very obvious thing. “Leaders taking responsibility for errors within their administration; think it will catch on?” one user pointed out. Another added, “Trump calls BBC ‘fake news’ then celebrates when their director resigns — over a Trump documentary he himself politicized. Republicans don’t fight censorship. They just want to *own* it.”

A third noted, “A President so sensitive he is throwing his weight around to get reporters fired for doing their jobs. The most sensitive President of all time. This is not the flex you think it is.” On the other hand, many seemed to like Leavitt’s jab at Davie.

One user wrote, “President Trump must sue the BBC. This wasn’t a mistake or some sort of editorial error. The BBC deliberately spliced together two clips of Trump 52 minutes apart, which separately meant something other than what the combined soundbite implied. The BBC can never be trusted again!”

A second shared the same sentiment: “The BBC is a trash publication that shouldn’t be trusted— especially when it comes to their coverage of President Trump and climate change.”

.@BBCNews is dying because they are anti-Trump Fake News. Everyone should watch @GBNEWS! pic.twitter.com/bZFFkSATud — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) November 9, 2025

Sharing The Telegraph‘s report, Donald Trump wrote on his Truth Social, “The TOP People in the BBC, including TIM DAVIE, the BOSS, are all quitting/FIRED, because they were caught ‘doctoring’ my very good (PERFECT!) speech of January 6th.”

He added, “Thank you to The Telegraph for exposing these Corrupt ‘Journalists.’ These are very dishonest people who tried to step on the scales of a Presidential Election. On top of everything else, they are from a Foreign Country, one that many consider our Number One Ally. What a terrible thing for Democracy!”

Sharing his Truth Social post, Leavitt tweeted, “@BBCNews is dying because they are anti-Trump Fake News. Everyone should watch @GBNEWS!”