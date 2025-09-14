Karoline Leavitt Sparks Health Concerns After Calling White House Job ‘Exhausting’ – Appears ‘Drained’ Amid Alleged Epstein Coverup

Everyone is wondering how the younger White House press secretary is doing these days, amidst her resignation rumors. Karoline Leavitt has sparked worries among supporters as well as critics who often notice her looking tired and drained.

Leavitt is often energetic while answering reporters’ questions or giving White House Updates; however, in a recent press briefing, people noticed she seemed tired and close to her breaking point.

One user pointed out at her April press briefing, “Leavitt looks tired and defeated. She just may be at her breaking point, and we love this for her.” Another user added that, “Karoline Leavitt looks like she hasn’t slept since Christmas.”

Netizens also pointed out how much energy she may be using to deny the Epstein drama and answer everything that comes her way. People are aware that Leavitt has a demanding job, and it may have finally gotten to her.

In a recent press briefing in August, she also sounded stuffy and nasal, signalling a cold, but she braved through it while being sick. Leavitt herself has accepted how demanding the job is, as she told Megyn Kelly in an interview, ” It’s exhausting.”

Lyin’ Karoline Leavitt “came out of the room, she looked stressed out, her eyes were wide, her skin was ashen.” Did we just find the Epstein Files? Tongue-in-cheek, but also, WTH happened? I hope she gets asked about this at the next WH presser. pic.twitter.com/ihfkkvF1SE — John Jackson (@hissgoescobra) August 16, 2025

At the same time, she praised Trump, who makes her job easy and manageable. She added, “It’s amazing. I work for a great president who’s doing what he said he was gonna do. So it makes my job quite easy, actually.”

Her role demands her to learn new things, soak up information, and knowledge, which can be intense and draining. She calls it a new challenge every day! The long hours and stress of so much information may have added to her exhaustion.

Leavitt has been working nonstop since July 2024. She was supposed to go on maternity leave after having her son Nikko, but she got back immediately. She felt the need to resume her job quickly after Trump’s assassination attempt.

At the Press briefing on April 16th, Karoline Leavitt refused to take questions from reporters after asking if the press had any questions. Leavitt looks tired and defeated. She just may be at her breaking point, and we love this for her. pic.twitter.com/u2LfYxHo7E — 💛September💜Rayne🖤 (@Lippyaddiction) April 19, 2025

She stated, “The president literally put his life on the line to win this election. The least I could do is get back to work quickly.” She has spoken out on trying to find a balance between work and her home life.

Leavitt has acknowledged the sacrifice and prioritization that come with her job. This adds to her busy lifestyle and mental stress. Now, all this may be leading to a cumulative effect on her energy and health. She could use a break and get back to work fresh.