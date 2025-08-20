Karoline Leavitt Snaps at NYT Reporter Over Trump-Putin Question, Sparks Instant Backlash

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt is the youngest person ever to hold the position. However, her lack of tactics and composure while dealing with the media, especially those who dare question President Donald Trump make it seem that being the youngest is probably not the qualification she needed.

Leavitt is once again making headlines after she got into another heated exchange with a New York Times reporter during one of the press briefings. The tense back-and-forth showed the ever-so-hostile relationship between the administration and traditional media outlets, and that’s all thanks to Leavitt.

It all happened when a Times reporter pressed Leavitt about the private call between President Trump and Russian President Putin. The reporter had asked Leavitt to clarify if there was consultation with Ukrainian President Zelensky prior to the call, considering his country is at the pivot point of the agreement.

The question was framed around transparency and accountability. However, Ms Leavitt didn’t appreciate the sentiment and it drew a sharp reaction from her.

“Only a reporter from The New York Times would ask a question like that,” Leavitt shot back. However, Pool was left wondering what she meant by that.

Karoline Leavitt rips NYT reporter over question about Trump’s phone call with Putin: “Only a reporter from the New York Times would ask a question like that.” pic.twitter.com/WqoIu9celb — Fox News (@FoxNews) August 19, 2025

Her tone was dismissive as she cut off the exchange. Video of the moment has already spread across social media and has sparked debate over the accountability of the press secretary. Where many people felt that Leavitt crossed the boundaries with her unnecessary sass others believe that she refused to answer the question that she felt was partisan.

However, it begs the question that even if the question is partisan, Caroline Leavitt being the press secretary of the Trump administration is obligated to respond.

This was not the first time Karoline Leavitt has gotten into a shouting match with reporters and media. She has already clashed with New York Times correspondent Peter Baker. That came after he questioned if the Trump administration was learning its tricks from other nations when it comes to restricting access to the press briefings.

BREAKING: In a jaw-dropping moment, White House gaslighter Karoline Leavitt completely lost it, flipping out on a reporter simply for asking her questions. This is an unhinged performance for a press secretary. What is she hiding?pic.twitter.com/YTwsyAKN2h — Really American 🇺🇸 (@ReallyAmerican1) March 31, 2025

Baker had warned that this behaviour of controlling the news and information and tightening the press credentials would undermine the public’s right of information and it is akin to dictatorship.

Karoline Leavitt again, rather than clarifying the administration’s position, bristled at the comparison. She then labelled Baker “a left-wing stenographer” and accused the mainstream media outlets of spreading lies rather than telling the public truth.

Her sharp tone, along with the administration’s eagerness to control the news output by damaging the long-established press protocols, had further strained the balance between government and media.

The media is at the task of holding the administration accountable and questioning every motive. It is the administration’s job to ensure the public’s goodwill for the nation and its people behind every decision. Anyone representing the government in front of the state or international media can not scoff at the questions.

Clueless: In a shocking moment, Karoline Leavitt appears to be completely unaware of the Constitution or checks and balances, when she insists “America cannot function if President Trump” has his overreach checked by equal branches of government.pic.twitter.com/5MsKVO7iu8 — Really American 🇺🇸 (@ReallyAmerican1) May 29, 2025

Reactions to Leavitt’s latest exchange were just as predicted. Where MAGA base celebrates any dismissal of what they deem liberal or anti-Trump, critics have again questioned if Karoline Leavitt was suitable enough to hold the position.

Conservative commentators praised her for refusing to “take the bait” from the Times. They have also applauded her discipline in staying on message. Media advocates and Democratic lawmakers, however, have criticized her remarks as dismissive of legitimate questions about foreign policy and presidential accountability.

🔥 Karoline Leavitt just DESTROYED another biased journalist with facts & unshakable conviction! No spin. No retreat. Just pure conservative truth. The Left’s media hacks can’t handle her because she refuses to play their game. Keep fighting, Karoline! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/UDaKAcNiOL — 𝐃𝐚𝐫𝐤 𝐇𝐚𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐝 (@DKH013) May 5, 2025

The exchange also reignited debate about the role of the press in today’s hyperpartisan environment. With traditional outlets under pressure from both political leaders and alternative media, the White House briefing room has become less about dialogue and more about spectacle.