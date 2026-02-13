Karoline Leavitt Slams Barack Obama Over SAVE Act

Karoline Leavitt has slammed former President Barack Obama for encouraging voters and lawmakers not to adopt national voter ID laws. The White House Press Secretary has claimed that Democrats are panicking. On Thursday, Leavitt wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “You know how badly the Democrats are panicking when they bring out Obama to spread lies about voter ID.”

“The fact is that nearly 90% of voters support: Requiring government-issued photo ID to vote, Requiring proof of citizenship when registering to vote for the first time.” She also added screenshots of two polls, which show that Americans support the voter ID laws at around 83% to 84% support.

On Wednesday, the House passed a massive election integrity overhaul bill. It now requires voters to show a photo ID when casting their votes in federal elections. The bill aims to prevent noncitizens from casting ballots in U.S. federal elections.

Barack Obama was among the prominent Democrats who encouraged House lawmakers to vote against the bill. On February 12, he wrote on X, “Republicans are still trying to pass the SAVE Act—a bill that would make it harder to vote and disenfranchise millions of Americans.” He also urged Dems to join @RedistrictAct and tell their member of Congress to vote no to the bill.

Republicans believe that the requirement is a common-sense safeguard that would lift the overall morale for elections. However, Democrats have argued that the new voter ID law could disenfranchise eligible voters as they often need specific, current government-issued IDs, which could be difficult to obtain in some cases.

Republicans, on the other hand, have rejected this argument, noting that most Americans already need IDs for many everyday tasks.

In another post, Karoline Leavitt shared a clip from the 2012 election. Obama cast his vote early and flashed his DMV license to the poll booth workers. “Here is Barack Obama showing his photo ID to vote in a past election. Why are Democrats in Congress so opposed to making this a requirement across the country?” Leavitt questioned on X. “Voter ID laws are common sense,” she further added.

White House spokeswoman Taylor Rogers doubled down on Leavitt’s statement. “Barack Obama and the rest of the Democrats think Americans are stupid, which is why they are blatantly lying about the common sense election integrity provisions in the popular SAVE Act,” she told Fox News Digital.

Rogers added, “Americans need to show ID to buy alcohol, get on a plane, and even get into the Democratic National Convention — but these hypocrite Democrats don’t want voters to show their ID to cast a ballot. Congressional Democrats’ opposition to the SAVE America Act is indefensible and wildly out of step with the views of the American people.”