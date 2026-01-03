Karoline Leavitt Praised Peace Hours Before Trump Bombed Venezuela

What was meant to be a hopeful New Year message from the White House turned into a political faceplant almost overnight. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt proudly rang in 2026 by sharing President Donald Trump’s supposed vision for the year ahead. “Trump’s New Year’s Resolution: ‘Peace on Earth’,” the 28-year-old wrote on X, presenting the line as a calm, reassuring promise from a president who has long styled himself as a peacemaker.

But the ink wasn’t even dry before reality came crashing down. Less than 20 hours later, Venezuela’s capital was rocked by explosions. In the dead of night on Saturday, January 3, residents of Caracas were jolted awake by thunderous blasts as US forces carried out land strikes ordered by Trump. Fire lit up the sky. Smoke billowed above buildings. Fighter jets roared overhead. Panicked civilians ran into the streets, unsure where the next explosion would hit

US attacks Venezuela because it wants to. No more calls for peace Donald Trump? The same Trump who blows trumpets of peace and takes credit of ceasefires across the globe. The same US, that delivers sermons on peace doesn’t think twice before dropping bombs on other countries. pic.twitter.com/hKGkK6vgta — Shivam Singh (@PoeticShivam) January 3, 2026

Videos of the chaos spread like wildfire online. Soon after, Trump confirmed the strikes himself in a bombshell Truth Social post that sent shockwaves around the globe. “The United States of America has successfully carried out a large scale strike against Venezuela and its leader, President Nicolas Maduro, who has been, along with his wife, captured and flown out of the Country,” the 79-year-old president wrote.

He doubled down moments later, adding, “This operation was done in conjunction with U.S. Law Enforcement. Details to follow. There will be a News Conference today at 11 A.M., at Mar-a-Lago. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP.” The announcement stunned allies and critics alike. Venezuela’s Vice President Delcy Rodríguez immediately demanded proof that President Nicolas Maduro was alive, while officials in Caracas accused Washington of launching an outright act of aggression.

The Pollster bros morons are running the same script as when we bombed the shit out Iran’s nuclear facilities. Trust these morons to always be on the wrong side. I support 💯 Trump decision to ensure that the LEGITIMATELY elected President of Venezuela, María Corina Machado, is… pic.twitter.com/IQ7zSkQkDD — Atheen – God Bless America! 🙏❤️🇺🇸 (@Atheen_) January 3, 2026

And consequently, the Venezuelan government came up with a furious response, stating, “Venezuela rejects, repudiates, and denounces before the international community the extremely serious military aggression perpetrated by the current Government of the United States of America against Venezuelan territory.” And the common people who witnessed those scenes from the ground, described scenes of terror as explosions echoed through their neighborhoods. “The whole ground shook. This is horrible,” said Carmen Hidalgo, a 21-year-old office worker who watched flames rise over the city.

The timing could not have been worse for the White House. Trump has spent years branding himself as the ultimate anti-war president, repeatedly insisting he would end conflicts, not ignite new ones. Since returning to the Oval Office last year, he has openly embraced the title “President of Peace,” boasting that he would avoid overseas military entanglements.

That message was front and center during his second inaugural address in January 2025, when he promised, “We will measure our success not only by the battles we win, but also by the wars that we end—and perhaps most importantly, the wars we never get into.”

Now, those words are being replayed alongside images of burning skies and fleeing civilians in Caracas. As critics pile on, Leavitt’s optimistic New Year’s post remains frozen online, a quiet call for “Peace on Earth” posted just hours before bombs began falling. For many watching, the contrast is impossible to ignore.