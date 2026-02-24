Politics

Karoline Leavitt Mocked Over Bizarre Mix-Up as Netizens Say Her Statement “Doesn’t Add Up”

Published on: February 24, 2026 at 11:42 PM ET

Karoline Leavitt blames Joes Biden for affordability crisis 'one year ago' on Fox News

Karoline Leavitt messes up Donald Trump's presidency reign ahead of his State of the Union Speech.
The White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, made a major mistake during her recent appearance on Fox News. She appeared confused about President Donald Trump’s second presidency, ahead of his State of the Union speech.

During her appearance on Fox News’ Fox & Friends, an excited Leavitt addressed different aspects of Trump’s speech. Unfortunately, Leavitt got her timelines with presidents confused when particularly highlighting the affordability crisis. She appeared to contrast Joe Biden and Trump’s handling of the crisis, but misstated the timeline.

Leavitt mentioned that Trump will discuss some of his old policies and new ones, which are reportedly aimed at tackling the ongoing affordability crisis. In her attempt to possibly roast the former POTUS, Leavitt made a significant error with a confident smile on air.

She fumbled, saying, “He’ll be sharing these stories of everyday Americans who are directly benefiting from his policies and making a few new policy announcements as well to tackle the affordability crisis that Joe Biden created one year ago.”

Leavitt’s timeline mention was factually incorrect as Trump began his second presidency a year ago on January 20, 2025. While the Fox News hosts were gracious enough to let her awkward mistake slide, the internet did not.

Leavitt’s on-air blunder sparked major backlash online, causing netizens and critics to call her out on her mistake. One such netizen was renowned journalist Aaron Rupar, who fact-corrected Leavitt on Threads. He quoted Leavitt on the social media platform, and in brackets, he wrote, “Joe Biden was no longer president one year ago.”

His remarks about Leavitt quickly sparked a wave of responses in the comments section of his post. Many criticized the Trump administration for continuing to blame Biden nearly a year after Trump came into power.

One user claimed, “They keep trying to blame Biden no matter what (the cost).” Another shaded a popular MAGA clapback against critics of Trump, writing, “She has Biden Derangement Syndrome.” A third one said, “He’s been in office 1 year and 2 months, and it’s still Biden’s economy?!?”

The backlash continued even on his X account, with many continuing to slam Leavitt for her blunder. While many on Threads had zeroed in on Leavitt, and the administration was still blaming Biden, netizens on X focused more on the timeline mix-up.

A first user explained, saying, “Karoline Leavitt’s comment is a clear timeline mix-up. Referencing Biden as responsible for an affordability crisis “one year ago” doesn’t align with the fact that he wasn’t president at the time…”

A second one said, “If the goal is to talk about affordability, that’s fair—but the timeline in this statement doesn’t add up.” The same user pointed out, “Accuracy matters if we want the conversation to be useful.” In response, a third user claimed, “They don’t want the conversation to be useful; they want to deflect blame.”

Neither Leavitt nor the White House has commented to rectify the on-air blunder amid Trump’s ongoing State of the Union speech.

