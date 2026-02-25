Karoline Leavitt Issues Dire Warning To Cartels in Mexico

Cartel violence has escalated in Mexico. After the Mexican military carried out an operation that killed Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, also known as El Mencho, violence erupted across parts of the country in what authorities described as retaliation. U.S. intelligence aided the operation. In the wake of the operation, several tourists have been stranded in the country. Cartel members have set up roadblocks, hijacked cars and, according to some reports, executed citizens in broad daylight.

El Mencho gone, but CJNG unleashing havoc—burning everything in sight, airport shut down. From feared kingpin to revenge spree. This is cartel power on full display. Think the violence spreads nationwide? Share if you’re following this nightmare. 🔥 #Mexico #ElMenchoDead #CJNG… https://t.co/sXYlb3xSsq pic.twitter.com/TCGVUq4sQc — RandomStuff A2Z (@RandomstuffA2Z) February 25, 2026

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said the administration has not received any reports of American citizens in the country being harmed. In her remarks, Leavitt stated that cartels know better than to tangle with American citizens. Appearing on Fox & Friends, she said, “The Mexican drug cartels know not to lay a finger on a single American, or they will pay severe consequences under this president.”

The killing of Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, also known as El Mencho, is part of the Trump administration’s push to rid the United States of drugs that it alleges have been crossing the border. The United States has said it wants to work with Mexico to dismantle the infrastructure that enables this illegal cross-border trade.

One of the first executive orders that Donald Trump signed after taking office was to designate cartels operating outside the United States as terrorist organizations. Multiple strikes on drug-smuggling vessels in the Pacific and the Caribbean have followed.

This is a tremendously important development. Finally, 6 Mexican cartels are officially designated as terrorists under US law, along with Tren de Aragua (TdA) and MS-13. Now all money launderers, lawmakers, corporations, doctors, etc. could be verified as complicit in terrorism… pic.twitter.com/elK7gG6kiM — RWB_American (@RWB_American) February 6, 2026

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt has been firm in outlining the administration’s commitment to addressing the drug problem. She reiterated the United States’ stance on working with the Mexican government. The focus of this collaboration would be to end cross-border drug smuggling. She said, “And now, of course, we are coordinating and cooperating in pushing the Mexican government to do more, to end the scourge of deadly drugs coming through our United States southern border,”

As reported by The Guardian, the initial objective of the operation was to capture El Mencho. However, after a firefight broke out, the cartel leader was fatally wounded. Six other associates were also pronounced dead. El Mencho, 59, was among the most wanted drug traffickers in the world. He led the Jalisco New Generation Cartel.

Mexico’s defense minister revealed that the tip that led to El Mencho’s death was received from a romantic partner of the crime leader.

Following his death, schools have been closed as cartel members set up blockades in parts of the country. Several countries have issued travel advisories. Mexican security forces are working to contain the situation.