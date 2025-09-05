Karoline Leavitt Hypes Melania Trump as ‘Model First Lady’ – Fans Clap Back

Melania Trump surprised everyone by showing up at the second meeting for the White House task force on Artificial Intelligence Education, but it wasn’t her comments about technology that had people buzzing. It was Melania herself. Karoline Leavitt, the president’s press secretary, had already set the stage earlier that day with a glowing post. “Melania is a model first lady. But Trump haters can’t admit it,” she wrote, linking to a friendly op-ed piece.

But instead of swooning, critics pounced, dragging up Melania’s past as a model. One person shot back, “Yes she modeled quite a bit, bared her soul for it in fact…” while another mocked, “She’s a first generation humanoid isn’t she?” That line hit even harder when, during her speech, Melania herself used the phrase “first generation humanoid” while talking about artificial intelligence and robotics.

As part of her BE BEST initiative, Melania tried to frame A.I. as a tool that could shape the lives of young people in the Trump era. “I predict AI will represent the single largest growth category in our nation during the Trump Administration, and I won’t be surprised if AI becomes known as the greatest engine of progress in the history of the United States of America.

“But, as leaders and parents, we must manage AI’s growth responsibly. During this primitive stage, it is our duty to treat AI as we would our own children, empowering, but with watchful guidance. We are living in a moment of wonder, and it is our responsibility to prepare America’s children.”

She dismantles fake journalists, calls out the absurdity, and doesn’t tolerate a shred of nonsense. ♥️ For Her. pic.twitter.com/gzip6Sso6E — ᶠᵃⁿ Karoline Leavitt (@LeavittMedia) September 3, 2025

Some people focused on her words, pointing to the risks of “deepfakes,” eerily convincing fake images or videos often used for adult content without consent. The Mirror US noted that Trump recently signed the Take It Down Act, banning revenge porn, including A.I.-generated deepfakes.

Others, however, were simply mesmerized by the former model. One viewer gushed that “the guy is mesmerized by her… like we all are.” Another declared, “Absolute prestige like no other!” Still, not everyone was buying the idea of Melania leading the nation’s A.I. conversation. “Melania Trump is stunning and graceful, yet AI education doesn’t seem to be her expertise,” one commenter wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Melania Trump (@melaniatrump)

On social media, critics had a field day: “We’ve officially reached the Black Mirror season where the First Lady briefs us on robots,” one quipped. Another joked, “Melania thinks ChatGPT is just a polite assistant who doesn’t ask questions.” And one more piled on: “Humanoids listening to her right now and are wondering what she’s saying.”

The result? A split reaction, part admiration, part mockery, and plenty of confusion over why Melania is suddenly America’s voice on artificial intelligence.