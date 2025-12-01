Karoline Leavitt Finally Breaks Silence on Donald Trump’s Off-Camera Behavior

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has been an integral part of the Trump administration. She has proven herself in the role despite backlash and tabloid rumors suggesting she’s had plastic surgery to look like a so-called “MAGA Barbie.” However, her merit has shone even through the tumultuous times.

While her boss, Donald Trump, may be a blunt man on social media and interviews, he has always vouched for Leavitt and her credibility. As the youngest press secretary in White House history, the 28-year-old made headlines. It became the talk of the MAGA circle soon after Karoline Leavitt stepped into the role in January 2025.

According to The Irish Star, the fondness between the two remains mutual, as Leavitt made that clear during a recent appearance on Pod Force One. Leavitt spoke warmly about working with Trump, calling him “encouraging” and saying she “looks up to him.”

Host Miranda Devine asked whether Donald Trump is ever critical of her after briefings. Leavitt admitted that he is “on occasion,” but quickly emphasized that “overwhelmingly, his feedback is always really positive.”

Leavitt had served as a spokesperson for the Trump campaign and transition before she was appointed for the current role, and she mentioned in the podcast that Trump’s support and motivation towards her really made a difference for her in dealing with the high-pressure nature of the job.

Her confidence in the briefing room appears to be one of the reasons Trump values her work. Karoline Leavitt also described the preparation that goes into each briefing. “I prepare a lot for the briefings, and I walk in with a solid understanding of what they’re going to ask, because I read, watch, and prepare all morning and throughout the day,” she said.

Towards the latter part of the podcast, Leavitt also opened up about the challenges of her job. She said that the briefings are often tense, as the press holds the ruling administration to account.

“The press briefing room can be combative, and sometimes it is behind the scenes as well. But I tell our team that we need to remain professional and provide the facts, and nobody does that better than President Trump.”

Furthermore, Leavitt said that the administration is willing to work with responsible journalists who are true to their ethics and work towards crafting accurate and concise stories. In March, the White House barred Associated Press reporters from attending briefings because the AP denied referring to the ‘Gulf of Mexico’ as the ‘Gulf of America’, even after Trump claimed during the announcement.

Even former President Barack Obama had banned Fox News from being a part of press briefings during his tenure. Later, the Washington bureau chiefs of other outlets took a stand and refused to participate unless Fox News was included. Eventually, the Obama administration agreed and allowed the channel to join the briefings again.

Last month, while having a meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, Donald Trump was spotted speaking with reporters as usual. Owing to the volatile political situation, he needed Karoline Leavitt to be there for him as he chatted along.

“I’d like to ask Karoline? Where’s Karoline? he asked, while looking around for her. (She was outside and not present as he spoke) This was where he came up with a nickname for Leavitt. “I’d like to ask Karoline a question. Where is she? Uh oh. She deserted us. She deserted me! Our great Karoline superstar deserted me,” said Trump.

Karoline Leavitt handled a reporter so flawlessly that Hungarian PM Orban asked Trump if he could hire her. Trump: “That’s a very good decision. – Please don’t leave us Karoline.” When your clap backs earn international fans, you’re doing something right. pic.twitter.com/aEb53DKlEO — Chad Prather (@WatchChad) November 7, 2025

Once, the 79-year-old also called her “Machine Gun Lips,” after which netizens were outraged and questioned his intentions over the objectifying and demeaning remark. In spite of the controversy, Trump and Leavitt appear to maintain a close working relationship.