Karoline Leavitt Dodges Question on Rising Healthcare Costs – Netizens Are Convinced Donald Trump Has ‘No Plan’

With the U.S. government shutdown extending unimaginably, Americans have been facing multiple crises all at once. The urgency of the situation is palpable, with job uncertainties, threat of deportation, and stricter policies towards alleged illegal immigrants topping the list of issues. All of it has already created a somewhat negative outlook towards the existing Trump administration. Meanwhile, the skyrocketing healthcare costs for the citizens have added more fuel to the blazing fire of issues. The imminent reduction of all kinds of subsidies in healthcare insurance has become a hot topic of debate among everyone. These provisions have been in action for the people since 2021, after Congress put them in place in the first place.

Interestingly, despite being such a problematic matter, the reigning government headed by Donald Trump is even less bothered by problem resolution. The pleas and complaints of the citizens are just met with voluntary silence, while the blame is easily tossed to the previous democratic government, which started such subsidiaries in the first place. And now, as millions of Americans await an answer to the alarming surge in private healthcare costs, the public’s frustration with the government’s response is reaching a boiling point. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt‘s not-so-confident response leaves everyone infuriated.

In a viral video on X, Karoline Leavitt, while answering a press briefing, was questioned about Donald Trump’s imminent plans, about dealing with the exorbitantly high price of essential healthcare, which has left the ordinary man shackled. A reporter was heard asking, “What are President Trump’s plans to prevent rising private healthcare costs for Americans?” To this, Leavitt turned heads with her rather indirect and vague response to the matter.

Further shifting the blame to the Democratic government and their mistakes in the first place, the White House Press Secretary acknowledged that it would be up to Donald Trump to negotiate only once the Democrats agree on reopening the government. She said, “It’s an excellent question, and I’ll leave that to the President to negotiate that when Democrats reopen the government.” While it was evidently not an accurate response coming from someone who is demarcated as the mouthpiece of the existing government, it eventually led people to absolutely believe that Trump has, in fact, no plans to deal with the situation and crisis in the first place.

Media: “What are President Trump’s plans to prevent rising private healthcare costs for Americans?” Karoline Leavitt: “It’s a very good question and I’ll leave that to the President to negotiate that when Democrats re-open the government.” In other words, he has no plan. Your… pic.twitter.com/ZCOtYNUYEj — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) October 23, 2025

Rightly so, Karoline Leavitt’s answer spurred a plethora of comments from dissatisfied netizens who shared their opinions in the comment section.

A user highlighted Trump’s vague promises versus the thirteen million people who continue to suffer from the hike in prices in the medical sector. The user penned “Trump’s ‘big beautiful’ healthcare plan is as real as his wall, vague promises while 13 million Americans face 114% premium hikes, all because he won’t budge on subsidies until Dems cave.”

Trump’s “big beautiful” healthcare plan is as real as his wall, vague promises while 13 million Americans face 114% premium hikes, all because he won’t budge on subsidies until Dems cave. — Richard Angwin (@RichardAngwin) October 23, 2025

Another person wrote on X, expressing the growing disillusionment with Trump’s healthcare promises, “Sooo.. It’s been a question that people have been asking him since 2015. He has said repeatedly that he has a ‘beautiful’ plan for the best healthcare we’ve ever seen. Somehow, he’s never actually shown us that plan. Just how gullible does Propaganda Barbie think we are?”

Sooo.. It’s been a question that people have been asking him since 2015. He has said repeatedly that he has a “beautiful” plan for the best healthcare we’ve ever seen. Somehow he’s never actually shown us that plan. Just how gullible does Propaganda Barbie think we are? — William Hastings (@WillyPete300) October 23, 2025

A third user criticized Trump for prioritizing issues of absolutely lesser value, including creating a ballroom in White House, sending the military to random cities, etc., to be more pressing with concern than assessing the situations that have led to the surge in healthcare costs available privately.

Ridiculing the idea of establishing a miracle plan that has never been made public, the user wrote, “No plans, not wanting to talk, keeping out of the house, and more focused on a ballroom and sending military to blue cities while still shitting on American farmers and the people.”

In other news, the stricter enforcement of ICE and National Guard in different cities under the pretext of capturing illegal immigrants has been one of Donald Trump’s latest moves, facing massive criticism.