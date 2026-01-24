Karoline Leavitt Defends Trump as Reporter Points Out Greenland Slip-Up — “You’re the Only One Mixing Anything”

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt recently went on her X account to respond to a journalist’s claims about Donald Trump’s recent speech.

For the unversed, US President Donald Trump gave a one-hour-long speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on January 21, during which he seemed to have confused ‘Greenland’ with ‘Iceland’ around 4 times.

Trump Confused Iceland with Greenland: “I’m helping NATO, and until the last few days when I told them about Iceland, they loved me. They called me daddy. A very smart man said he’s our daddy….Our stock market took the first dip yesterday because of Iceland. So Iceland already… pic.twitter.com/l6Adx4p8m2 — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) January 21, 2026

News Nation correspondent Libbey Dean pointed out this alleged mistake on her official X account on the same day. “During his @wef remarks, President Trump appeared to mix up Greenland and Iceland around three times,” wrote Libbey.

During his @wef remarks, President Trump appeared to mix up Greenland and Iceland around three times. — Libbey Dean (@LibbeyDean_) January 21, 2026

Almost an hour later, Leavitt responded to the journalist’s claims, alleging that she was the one misrepresenting the president’s words. “No he didn’t, Libby,” she said.

“His written remarks referred to Greenland as a “piece of ice” because that’s what it is. You’re the only one mixing anything up here,” the Press Secretary stated.

Along with the caption, Leavitt posted a screenshot of Greenland, indicating the ice-filled territory. Here, she referred to an instance in Trump’s speech where he called Greenland ‘a piece of ice’ and claimed the territory could play an important role in world peace and protection despite its cold conditions and unfavourable location.

The President further claimed, “It’s a very small ask for what we’ve given them for many, many decades.” However, Trump had referred to Greenland as Iceland in many instances during his speech and not “a piece of ice,” per USA Today.

Another instance in which he mixed the two was when he claimed that the leaders of Europe weren’t very pleased with him for the time being and were fearful of his wish to capture Greenland.

“I’m helping Europe. I’m helping NATO. And until the last few days, when I told them about Iceland, they loved me. They called me ‘daddy,’ right? A very smart man said, ‘He’s our daddy. He’s running it,'” Trump said.

In the wake of the POTUS’ latest slip-up and his Press Secretary’s damage control effort, X users rushed to defend the journalist and claimed that Leavitt was lying.

“He literally said Iceland several times this morning when talking about Greenland, are you stupid or being purposefully ignorant?” one commented.

“You’re gonna need a bigger cross KKKaroline because God is gonna have a really f—— hard time with how shamelessly you’ve lied,” another added.

Calling Karoline “pathetic,” a third user added, “I’m not sure how many people watched Trump’s incoherent speech but I’m sure it’s in the 10s of millions. Leavitt just plain lying here as on numerous occasions he referred to Greenland as Iceland.”

“He literally said with this own mouth ‘Iceland’ multiple times Karoline. Nobody mentioned written remarks. Just remarks. Comprehension,” another said.