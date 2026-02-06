Politics

Karoline Leavitt Defends Trump Amid Outrage Over ‘Racist’ Video of Barack and Michelle Obama

Published on: February 6, 2026 at 10:58 AM ET

Karoline Leavitt comes to Trump's rescue.

Moupriya
Written By Moupriya
News Writer
Barsha Roy
Edited By Barsha Roy
News Writer
Donald Trump's attempt to mock Obamas backfires
Karoline Leavitt defends Trump after he shares 'racist' video of the Obamas (Image Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Karoline Leavitt rushed to defend Donald Trump after he shared a racist video against the Obamas on Truth Social, depicting Barack and Michelle Obama as monkeys.

We all know that Trump holds a grudge against the former Democratic President and his wife. However, his recent attack sparked widespread criticism on social media, with many calling out the President over his “disgusting” post. 

The distasteful caricature was completely unrelated to the main content of the video, which accused Barack Obama of committing voter fraud in the 2020 election, a claim that has long been debunked.

Despite evidence suggesting otherwise, Trump continues to claim that the former President stole votes from him.

The controversial footage, inserted at the end of a clip shared by Trump, showed Barack and Michelle Obama’s faces superimposed on the bodies of two great apes.

The animated figures seemed to be dancing against the backdrop of what looked like a jungle, with the soundtrack of The Lion Sleeps Tonight playing in the background.

While many concluded Trump’s move was downright racist, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt made sure to defend the President.

She attempted to explain the context of the video by sharing a link to another social media clip. “This is from an internet meme video depicting President Trump as the King of the Jungle and Democrats as characters from The Lion King,” Leavitt wrote.

“Please stop the fake outrage and report on something today that actually matters to the American public,” she added.

Despite her attempt to defend the President, the social media backlash continued. On X (formerly Twitter), Gavin Newsom slammed Donald Trump’s “disgusting behavior, writing, “Every single Republican must denounce this. Now.”

People were more outraged over the fact that the video was shared during Black History Month. “There’s absolutely no way that any black Trump Supporters can defend this. How do you defend a white man posting images of Black people as, Monkeys, wrote one on X.

“The president posted this vile, racist video on his platform depicting President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama, as apes. Christian leaders, moral leaders, and the American people must swiftly and publicly denounce this heinous behavior, a second added.

A third noted, “Woke up to trump posting the obamas as apes and people defending it…happy black history month ig!”

Last night the president of the United States posted a video on social media that depicted Michelle and Barak Obama as apes. I have run out of words to describe my disgust, added another.

TAGGED:
Share This Article

Want the latest updates on news, celeb gossip & political chaos?

From hard news and political drama to celeb stories and entertainment buzz, delivered straight to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *