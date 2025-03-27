Karoline Leavitt Claims ‘Nobody Works Harder Than Trump’—See What Her Crazy Schedule Looks Like!

Donald Trump’s White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has had an incredible rise in politics so far. From interning during the President’s first term to defending him in front of the global media, she has achieved a lot at the age of 27. In January, after Trump took over the White House for the second time, Leavitt accompanied him, vowing to vigorously defend him for the next four years while also slamming his rivals.

She became quite the household name for her controversial take on many things, including the President’s mass immigrant deportations and attempting to play down the leaked Signal group chat scandal. However, she knows how to handle Donald Trump‘s controversial actions.

During her internship at the White House, she learned many things and honed her skills further while working on the Republican leader’s 2024 election campaign trail. A mom and wife at home, a loud-mouth Trump supporter in front of the cameras, how does Karoline Leavitt‘s day in life look like? The youngest White House Press Secretary herself gave us an insight in October last year when her boss was putting his best efforts into winning the election once again.

On Instagram, she shared an Instagram video with the caption, “72 hours in the life. No one works harder than President Trump.” The video starts with Leavitt announcing, “Come with me for a day in the life as President Trump’s press secretary,” as she stands in front of The Trump Organization’s Boeing 757, better known as Trump Force One.

She starts her day by boarding the aircraft, showing viewers the luxurious interior as she says, “Welcome to the notorious Trump Force One where even the coffee cups are branded.” Leavitt then shows off a cup with the text “TRUMP MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN.” As she begins her journey, Karoline says, “Goodbye, West Palm and it is really a day in Erie, Pennsylvania. We are met with an amazing crowd of supporters as our motorcade passes by.”

Next, we are taken to the rally, where the 27-year-old is seen speaking to a reporter. “I have a quick TV hit before President Trump takes the stage and the crowd goes wild listening to his message to make America strong and safe and wealthy again,” she said. The next task for the President and team is to have an American lunch back at the Trump Force One. “We load back up onto the plane, McDonald’s is served, and the football is on for good measure,” narrates Leavitt.

She then gives us a rare insight into an early morning shift, as her bedside clock shows 4:55 am. “President Trump works so hard, late night, early mornings are the norm.” That night, the team landed back in New York for a layover before an early start for morning media.

Next for Leavitt is a session at the Fox News studio, where she calls Kamala Harris a “disaster,” something that would make international headlines. Karoline returns to Trump Tower, where the President is doing an interview. “Once he wrapped we immediately hit the road for Georgia to tour devastation from hurricane Helene,” the Press Secretary shows us a clip of Trump taking a stroll at the devastated region.

Her video ends with an admiration for her boss. Karoline says, “It’s always so inspiring to see how much hope President Trump brings to people across our country everywhere he goes, and with that, we’re back in West Palm Beach.”

A month after the video, Trump was elected President, announcing that he would bring Leavitt to the White House, and so began her journey as the youngest Press Secretary ever.