How Karoline Leavitt Built Her Political Career—And Became Trump’s Most Vocal Defender

Karoline Leavitt is set to join the ranks of the most prestigious job in public relations. Among other press secretaries under Donald Trump’s administration sun, her rise in politics has surpassed the likes of Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Sean Spicer, Jen Psaki, Karine Jean-Pierre, and more legends. Until January 2025, only a handful of Americans heard the name of Leavitt, but now she is most talked about. So, how did this White House press secretary rise to fame?

Before diving further into her political career, it is important to know a brief of her upbringing and background. According to Business Insider’s report, the 27-year-old Trump press secretary grew up in Atkinson, New Hampshire. She attended a Catholic girl’s school there, and later in life, Karoline often talked about the impact her schooling had left on her. During an episode of The Catholic Current podcast in 2021, she emphasized, “Having a Catholic education really formed who I am. It taught me discipline, it brought me closer in my own relationship with God, and it also taught me the importance of public service and giving back to your community.”

The New Hampshire native graduated with a degree in public relations and politics in 2019 from Saint Anselm College. However, she had already began her political career by then. In 2018, during Trump’s first term in office, she pursued an internship as a presidential writer in the White House Office of Presidential Correspondence.

After her graduation, she returned to the White House, to begin her full-fledged career in politics. During the later half of Trump’s first time around, Karoline Leavitt assisted then-press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, helping her prepare for briefings. However, when, the Republican leader failed to be re-elected in 2021, she had to keep her White House career on hold. During this time, Leavitt worked for Rep. Elise Stefanik, who currently serves as the House Republican Conference Chair.

Happy happy birthday to the one and only @kayleighmcenany 🇺🇸💗 The best Press Sec, boss, and friend! pic.twitter.com/swtNVLxigf — Karoline Leavitt (@karolineleavitt) April 18, 2021

Her career took a new turn in 2022 when she decided to bid for New Hampshire’s 1st Congressional District. On her campaign website, she lamented, “I could no longer sit back and watch as our conservative principles — that make America the greatest country in the world and New Hampshire the best state in the union — fall under attack.”

Although, she managed to secure the nomination, Karoline lost to Democrat Rep. Chris Pappas, who created history as the first openly gay man to represent the state in Congress. Despite her loss, Leavitt gained a major momentum in her political career, which would later help her solidify her White House position in Trump’s second term.

In 2025, as Donald Trump took over the office for the second time, Karoline tagged along, soon making her debut behind the podium as the youngest White House press secretary. She has since been vocal about many things, often safeguarding Trump in the face of rival attacks.

Karoline Leavitt RIPPED the Democrats who calling for violence. “If you heard that type of violent, enticing rhetoric from our side of the aisle from Republican leaders on Capitol Hill, I think there would be a lot more outrage in this room today.” “It’s unacceptable for… pic.twitter.com/ee9gLbeFGA — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) February 5, 2025

Her married life also played a major role in her rise in politics. While running for Congress in 2022, she met her husband, Nicholas Riccio, a real-estate mogul who is 59 years old.

Despite the 32-year-age gap, Leavitt emphasized how Riccio has been her biggest support. During an episode of the Megyn Kelly Show, she talked about their “atypical” love, mentioning, “He’s built a very successful business himself so now he’s fully supportive of me building my success in my career.”

The couple got engaged in December 2023 and tied the knot in a private ceremony, that reportedly took place just before Donald Trump came in power for the second time. They also have a son together, who was born in July 2024, merely day before the assassination attempt of the Republican President in Butler.