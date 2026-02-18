Karoline Leavitt and Kristi Noem’s Farewell Notes to Tricia McLaughlin – “Sad to See Friend Leave”

After Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin’s exit from the Department of Homeland Security, Karoline Leavitt, Kristi Noem penned special posts for her on X. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt wrote on X, “I am sad to see my friend, Tricia, leave DHS. She has been a strong and fearless voice on behalf of President Trump and the brave men and women of federal law enforcement. I know I speak for everyone at the White House when I say we wish Tricia the absolute best!”

Meanwhile, U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem also announced Tricia’s departure from the department. In an X post, the ‘ICE Barbie’ wrote, “Tricia McLaughlin has served with exceptional dedication, tenacity, and professionalism as Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs at the Department of Homeland Security. She has played an instrumental role in advancing our mission to secure the homeland and keep Americans safe. While we are sad to see her leave, we are grateful for her service and wish Tricia nothing but success.”

Tricia McLaughlin, in her farewell message, wrote on social media, “I am enormously grateful to President Trump, Secretary Noem, and the American people for the honor and privilege to serve this great nation. I am immensely proud of the team we built and the historic accomplishments achieved by this Administration and the Department of Homeland Security.”

Tricia McLaughlin continued in her post, “Lauren Bis, an extraordinary talent who has been with me since Day 1 of the Trump Administration, will take over as the Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs. Katie Zacharia, a dynamic and effective voice in media, will serve as Spokeswoman and Deputy Assistant Secretary. “ She signed off the post with these words, “I look forward to continuing the fight ahead.”

“McLaughlin started planning to leave in December but pushed back her departure amid the aftermath of the shootings of U.S. citizens Renee Good and Alex Pretti by federal immigration officers, according to the people briefed on her exit,” NPR quoted DHS saying in a statement.

Katie Zacharia, announced her new post. She also thanked Tricia McLaughlin in her X entry. “I’m honored and proud to serve POTUS Donald Trump and the Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, as the new Spokesperson and Deputy Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs. I will continue to work tirelessly to Make America Great Again! Thank you, Tricia McLaughlin.”

McLaughlin often found herself on the receiving end of flak from critics. Democratic Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker had referred to her a “pathological liar.” Among other accusations, one came from Rep Dan Goldman, who accused Tricia McLaughin of “gaslighting the American people.”

After Kristi Noem shared the news on Tuesday, California Governor Gavin Newsom trolled both ‘ICE Barbie’ Kristi Noem and Tricia McLaughlin in the same X post. Even before the Secretary of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security had officially announced Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin’s exit from the department, there were multiple articles circulating. Reacting to one of them on X, Gavin Newsom wrote, “Adios! Is Kosplay Kristi next?”