Karine Jean-Pierre Blasts Trump’s Spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt as ‘Deplorable’ After ‘Your Mom’ Text Joke Leaks

Former White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre made a recent appearance on The View, and she could not hold back her opinions on her peer and current white house press secretary Karoline Leavitt.

The former Biden spokesperson now identifies as an Independent. However, that does not mean she now favours republican leadership or policies.

Jean-Pierre blasted Leavitt’s recent remarks about Democratic voters and a controversial leaked text exchange. She then called the MAGA press secretary’s behaviour “deplorable.”

KaroLYIN’ Leavitt is just a lying talking piece for her boss. 😡 pic.twitter.com/8c0KdjK11Y — Annie (@AnnieForTruth) October 4, 2025

Leavitt, 28, is serving as Donald Trump’s White House press secretary and recently sparked outrage. Leavitt made an appearance on Fox News, where she made inflammatory comments about Democrats.

“The Democrat Party’s main constituency is Hamas terrorists, illegal aliens, and violent criminals,” Leavitt said.

As expected, her statement prompted widespread backlash across social media and television panels.

Sunny Hostin of The View brought up the remarks and asked Jean-Pierre if she had any thoughts about it. Jean-Pierre didn’t mince words.

“I have so many thoughts there. Hearing that, it’s deplorable,” she said. “And I’m using that word on purpose because they don’t seem to understand — this is the Trump White House — that they don’t work for just one man. They work for the American people. It’s about coming together for the common good.”

Former White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre calls Pres. Trump’s White House ballroom project “corruption at its core”: “The people’s house is basically being sold to the highest bidder.” pic.twitter.com/0bQTXZK0pT — The View (@TheView) October 21, 2025

Pierre’s use of the word “deplorable” felt like a deliberate step, and it came as an echo of Hillary Clinton’s infamous 2016 campaign moment. During her campaign, Clinton described Trump’s base as a “basket of deplorables.”

Jean-Pierre’s remark instantly set social media alight, with critics and supporters weighing in.

Hostin then went ahead and also mentioned a leaked text exchange between Leavitt and HuffPost reporter S.V. Dáte.

In this exchange, the journalist asked a simple question to Leavitt that was not out of line or even personal. He had asked why Trump had chosen a specific location for a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. However, Leavitt apparently forgot her position in White House as she replied with a curt and joking, “Your mom did.”

Jean-Pierre had criticized the tone of the exchange, saying, “The White House press secretary is not about online trolling. It is an honour and a privilege to have that job and to speak on behalf of the most powerful person in the world.”

Once the clip from The View was aired, backlash erupted online. Supporters of the MAGA movement and Leavitt accused Jean-Pierre of hypocrisy. They pointed out her own controversial defences of President Biden’s health and leadership when she held the position of White House Press Secretary.

“Jean-Pierre lied through her teeth about Biden’s declining health and Fauci’s bogus COVID claims,” one user wrote on X. Another posted, “Yet she publicly supported Democrats calling Trump fascist and racist. Hypocrite!”

Leavitt also responded to the controversy and posted the full text exchange with Dáte on her X account. She claimed that the viral snippet lacked context.

“It’s funny to me that you actually consider yourself a journalist,” she wrote in the full message.

“You are a far-left hack who nobody takes seriously. Activists who masquerade as real reporters do a disservice to the profession.”

However, this full text exchange did not turn the public opinion in Leavitt’s side as she might have expected; rather, she was dragged more for her unnecessary comments.

Jean-Pierre stands by her criticism. She has used the moment to emphasize civility and respect in political discourse.

“It’s about leadership and service, not trolling,” she said.

The heated exchange between Jean-Pierre and Leavitt highlights the widening divide between political communication styles in modern America. Where one is steeped in discipline and decorum, the other is powered by populist showmanship.