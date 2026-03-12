Karen Berates Black Man At Boston Store But Starts Running Away The Moment She Realizes The Camera Is On

A white woman at a Boston sporting goods store got into an argument with a black man when she called him unemployed. However, the man, whose social media handle is Lowtek and has quite a following, quickly opened his camera and started filming her.

As he started to film the woman, the man said, “Excuse me, you’re the one who said it looks like I need a job.” The woman had not noticed that she was being filmed and therefore responded with an affirmative answer. However, when she realized what was happening, her whole demeanor changed as she started to run away from the camera.

The man asked her, “Are you mentally ill or something? Why are you running from the camera? You was just talking mad sh-t to me.” The woman continued trying to hide as she screamed, “Ahhh, get away from me!” and then she ducked behind some merchandise to avoid the camera. Moreover, while she asked the man to get away from her, the video ultimately shows that she ran toward him while covering her face with a piece of clothin

The video, captioned “I got attacked”, quickly garnered views as netizens offered their insights regarding the situation. One user, pointing out the irony of the situation, commented, “Get away from me as she RUNS towards you.” Another one added, “White woman vs accountability.” A third user chimed in, “LMFAOOOOOO she did a sneak attack from behind the shorts im dead.”

One user described the situation well, commenting, “She went from suspect to victim to suspect real quick.” Another one pointed out, “This is literally how children act.” One user highlighted the fact that the woman’s absurd behavior made the whole thing look like a skit.

One user had both a genuine question and advice as they commented, “Why did she start screaming…if people don’t want smoke don’t start a fire.” Another one pointed out. “Free entertainment lol, she got a lot going on.”

While people mostly joked in the comment section and offered lighthearted humorous comments, the incident in itself is quite disturbing. As one user pointed out, “Crazy to think only 100 years ago she could’ve gotten bro deleted with half a scream. Thank God it’s 2026 and not 1926.”

The comment speaks the hard truth. Moreover, the incident also shows how racism still occurs everyday in regular settings. While the situation is not definitely as bad as it was during the time when slavery was legal, the undercurrent of racism still runs deep.