Kareem Hunt Finally Reacts to Kansas City Chiefs’ Disastrous Loss at Super Bowl—Says, “I Just Wanna…”

Kareem Hunt, who is a player for the Kansas City Chiefs, opened up about the team’s super bowl final loss. The 29-year-old athlete also revealed what it is really like to be a part of the team and the “culture” within it. Hunt went on to highlight how the Chiefs have a “lot of work to do” and delved into it.

The Kansas City Chiefs played against the Philadelphia Eagles last month for a chance to win the Super Bowl 2025. The Chiefs went into the game as the two-time defending champions. The game between the two teams took place at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

The Philadelphia Eagles ended up dominating on the day of the finals. The team won the game by 40-22. The Eagles were officially crowned as the champions of Super Bowl LIX.

Patrick Mahomes of the Chiefs addressed the loss after the match while calling it the “worst thing in the world.” He also shared how the loss will “hurt for a while.” At the same time, the quarterback noted how losing the game will motivate him to be “even better” for the rest of his career.

Kareem Hunt, who is the running back for the Chiefs, recently opened up about the Super Bowl loss. The athlete shared how the team is already planning on taking the title home next year.

“You never want to go to the Super Bowl and lose,” he shared. Hunt also revealed how “grateful” he is that he got to experience being a part of the Super Bowl. “I definitely want to get back there and see how it is on the other side,” revealed the athlete who is yet to experience a Super Bowl victory.

Kareem shared how he is taking directions from Chiefs coach Andy Reid and his teammates. “I’m just doing whatever Coach Reid and those guys ask me to do, man,” the 29-year-old noted.

Kareem has spent most of his professional football career playing for the Cleveland Browns. The Chiefs had selected Hunt during the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft. The team brought the athlete back last season. Hunt substituted for Isiah Pacheco, who sustained an injury last year.

Hunt has previously spoken positively about his time playing for the Chiefs. The running back shared that the culture of the team is great. Kareem spoke about how focused he was on securing the win for the team in an interview before the finals.

“I just wanna focus on finishing the job,” he shared in an interview with Arrowhead Pride. “It didn’t end the way we wanted it to,” he added, referring to the team’s Super Bowl loss.

The athlete also acknowledged how the team had a long way to go before the next season began. “But we’ve got a lot of work to do — and I feel like we’ve got another good shot at it,” Hunt said with hope and determination.