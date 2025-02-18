Patrick Mahomes’ New Hairdo After Super Bowl Loss Has Fans Speculating—“He’s for Real Mad Now”

Star athlete and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is fresh off what many are calling one of the Chiefs’ worst losses in the franchise’s history. To the uninformed, the Kansas City Chiefs lost 40-22 to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX, marking the Eagles’ first Super Bowl championship in 7 years.

The Kansas City Chiefs were looking to make history by becoming the first NFL team to win the title 3 consecutive times, but the Philadelphia Eagles, especially Saquon Barkley and Jalen Hurts, robbed them of this opportunity. However, the Kansas City Chiefs capped off the season with a 17-3 record. This includes their post-season playoff victories against the Buffalo Bills and the Houston Texans.

Right after their post-season run, Patrick Mahomes’ mother, Randi Mahomes, took to Instagram to share the tragic news that her father (Patrick’s grandfather) was no more. The post was captioned, “Hard to find the words of holding my fathers hand as he goes to Heaven. I know he’s in a better place. I love you daddy. Well done, good and faithful servant! Matthew 25:23”

A recent picture of Patrick Mahomes has surfaced on social media. In it, the star quarterback can be seen without his signature mohawk. And while many believe that he was at his grandfather’s funeral, Patrick’s current whereabouts have yet to be confirmed.

Time for new beginnings and a new chapter! 🔥 QB1 is rocking a fresh cut ahead of the new season. pic.twitter.com/UX2VDZQvZM — Chiefs Blitz (@ChiefsBlitz) February 18, 2025

Irrespective, his new look has sparked quite a bit of speculation online and has stirred up a frenzy. “Oh, he’s for real mad now!” a fan tweeted, while another wrote, “It was time to cut it…….he bout unleash his inner red hulk…no more nice patrick mahomes.”

More fans seemed to believe that the Super Bowl loss was behind the makeover, as one opined, “They’ve awoken a demon!!!” Another fan who felt the same wrote, “It’s about to go down.”

Some of Patrick’s fans were more mindful of his personal situation, understandingly tweeting, “He said a while back, he needed something other than a mohawk and “like a Dad.” I read he was a pallbearer for his grandfather, so maybe he felt it was time.”

Another like-minded person wrote, “Pretty sure he’s at a funeral here. Hair looks nice but don’t like that people took a pic of him there.” One of his fans was more critical of Patrick Mahomes being photographed during a personal tragedy, saying, “Branding pictures of a guy at a family funeral is so nasty. Chiefs fans are mentally ill.”