Kardashians Slammed for ‘Obscene Privilege’ as Family Gets Exclusive 'Wicked' Screening a Month Early

The Kardashian-Jenner family has come under fire after holding an exclusive advanced screening of Universal Pictures’ highly anticipated Wicked movie at Kim Kardashian’s Los Angeles mansion. The screening was held nearly a month before the film’s official release on November 22. Matriarch Kris Jenner shared her gratitude on social media, thanking Kim and the others from the movie.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner)

Kris posted, "Best night ever!!! Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for the most magical night! We love you @arianagrande @cynthiaerivo @universalpictures for throwing the most amazing screening of the most incredible and EPIC movie, Wicked, and thank you @KimKardashian for hosting us at your house for this fabulous green carpet." The private screening event included special guests Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, the film’s leading stars who portray Glinda and Elphaba, respectively.

The Kardashians at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022, in New York City. (Image Source: Getty Images / The Met Museum)

Apart from Kris and Kim, the family members in attendance included Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner, along with their children. Universal Pictures reportedly also provided exclusive Wicked-themed merchandise, including customized pajamas, dolls, and a green-and-pink color-coordinated buffet spread, the Daily Mail reported.

Kim Kardashian thanks Ariana Grande & Cynthia Erivo for private ‘Wicked’ screening in her home. pic.twitter.com/yZjm3NBcFl — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 23, 2024

However, social media users were quick to condemn the event, arguing that the screening reflected a level of privilege that was 'out of touch' with reality. As per the outlet, one X (formerly Twitter) user remarked, “This family becomes more out of touch by the day,” while another questioned Universal’s choice of guests. “Why didn’t Universal do this for underprivileged theater kids?” A comment also read, "You should've hosted this at a children's hospital." "The level of obscene privilege is beyond me,” chimed another.

Kim Kardashian and her family enjoyed a private at-home screening of ‘WICKED’ tonight, courtesy of Cynthia and Ariana. pic.twitter.com/I6c3W5hCm8 — Wicked Movie Updates (@wickedupdate) October 23, 2024

As the criticism continued to pour in, one user said, “Instead of doing this for this vacuous family, do it for sick kids in hospitals who probably won’t get a chance to see the film.” Another opined, "Kim Kardashian’s family really lives in a different world." Meanwhile, a netizen expressed their sudden disinterest in the film. They penned, "Rich people getting lavish gifts from rich people. Never ceases to amaze me. Losing interest in this film suddenly…"

Instead of doing this for this vacuous woman and her family. Do it for sick kids in hospital who probably won’t get a chance to see the film. — Amanda Langley (@AmandaL08485312) October 25, 2024

The Kardashian-Jenners, famous for their lavish lifestyle, have stirred similar controversies in the past. Earlier this year, Kim showcased her $60,000 Tesla Cybertruck parked adjacent to her $150 million private jet, drawing public criticism for flaunting her immense wealth. In 2023, she was also criticized for wearing a $700 Balenciaga shirt to her son Saint’s soccer match, which was supposedly a casual family outing, according to The Rock.

Just remembered how Kylie Jenner uses her private jet to make 3 minute flights pic.twitter.com/ERNcL1XuO5 — Emily Murnane (@emily_murnane) July 17, 2022

Kylie also faced a similar backlash for flaunting her wealth after sharing images on Instagram of herself and her two children, Stormi and Aire, aboard her $73 million private jet, 'Kylie Air,' as they headed off on a family vacation. Fans expressed frustration upon learning that the star could have opted for a simple 30-minute drive for the mere distance of 26 miles, the Mirror reported.