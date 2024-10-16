Kanye West’s Ex-Assistant Claims His Office Was a 'S-xual Playground' For All His 'Twisted Fantasies'

Trigger Warning: This article contains themes of sexual abuse that some readers may find distressing.

Kanye West is faced with fresh allegations as Lauren Pisciotta, his former assistant filed a lawsuit against the rapper, alleging that he drugged and sexually assaulted her at an event he co-hosted with Sean 'Diddy' Combs. Pisciotta also claimed that West regarded Bianca Censori as his 'on-call sex party employee/participant and often engaged in his "twisted sexual fantasies."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Mark Sagliocco

The lawsuit also mentions an incident when West reportedly wanted to sleep with Censori's mother Alexandra while she watched. In her lawsuit, Pisciotta said West has 'animalistic urges' and that he is a 'premeditated and sadistic groomer' who exploited his celebrity status, as reported by The Sun. West's office was allegedly turned into a 'sexual playground,' with Censori serving as his 'sex party coordinator.' Pisciotta shared that she has a screenshot of a chat from September 2022 between West and Censori, when Alexandra visited them from Australia. West's text read, “I wanna f--k your mom.” As per E! News, he then asked Pisciotta, “Should I ad [sic], I meant I want you to watch me f--k your mom.”

When questioned about the recent claims, Alexandra requested privacy and said she wouldn't comment on her son-in-law. Meanwhile, sources close to West have reportedly confirmed that he tightly controls Censori's every action and compels her to follow a rigid set of guidelines. It has also been claimed that he is responsible for her provocative transformation. An insider once claimed, “Kanye has a set of rules for Bianca, which includes never speaking and wearing what he wants her to wear." The person added, “She is also required to eat certain food items and to work out even though Kanye doesn’t...She has no mind of her own anymore and obeys him because he has convinced her that they are royal.”

🚨 | Kanye West orders wife, Bianca Censori to ‘never speak’ and to ‘wear certain clothes’ pic.twitter.com/IoRkYTNKWu — Pop Flop (@PopFlopHQ) October 7, 2023

Another source claimed, “Bianca’s friends are becoming concerned because their friendship with her hasn’t been the same in quite some time." They explained, "Bianca has always been a strong, independent woman who has her own voice, but they haven’t seen that lately because they don’t speak or see each other as often as they had before she started seeing Kanye.” John Doe, West's former director of intelligence, also asserted that the rapper asked him to employ private detectives to keep an eye on Censori when she visited Australia to see family. Although West has denied these accusations, many suggest that he finds it difficult to trust people in his relationships.

Rumor has it that the pair broke up a few weeks ago, with Censori heading to Australia and West to Japan. However, reports also suggest that the news of a divorce may just be a PR attempt to divert attention in the wake of the new lawsuit. The two were recently photographed together at a Tokyo mall. Discussing the same, a source revealed that the situation has shocked Censori's parents as they reportedly felt cheated because Censori had informed them that she was leaving West.

If you are being subjected to sexual assault, or know of anyone who is, please call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800.656.HOPE (4673)