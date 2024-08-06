Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck May Soon File For Divorce, Sean "Diddy" Combs' FBI Tapes are to Blame

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck may cut their marital ties permanently soon. Reports have claimed that JLo's ex-Sean "Diddy" Combs and his FBI tapes have to do with this separation. Suge Knight, a record executive who is currently behind bars revealed in a recent episode of Collect Call that the explosive tapes could be the bone of contention between the Hollywood couple.

The former Death Row Records CEO has claimed that Affleck possesses FBI tapes from Diddy's police raid which contains certain content related to the Grammy-nominated singer. Notably, Diddy and Lopez were dating each other back in the 1990s. According to Marca, Knight said, "They go raid Puffy's house and they get all these videos of JLo doing this and JLo doing that. And they know the fact that JLo lied and said that the gun was Shine's or whatever and sent that man to prison, destroyed his life and she knew it was Puffy's." He hinted that the content could also cause serious trouble for everyone who was in it within their personal and professional lives.

Blaming the Dance Again hitmaker, Knight continued, "When he saw the s**t that her and Puff were doing and who they are doing it with, I'm quite sure that they gave his a** those tapes and I'm quite sure he can never look at her the same." Predicting their split the convicted rap mogul hinted that the Oscar-winning actor wouldn't want to be with her after going through the content. "I'm quite sure they headed for divorce because that's a man who had a good life," Knight said. Though, the estranged couple hasn't said anything about the status of their relationship as of now. Controversial statements by Knight have invited more fissures in their relationship.

A source close to the couple revealed recently that, "They finalized the divorce papers with her a month ago, but are waiting for the right time to drop them. At that time, they will release a joint statement that will say how they have much love for each other and how they fought to make it work, but couldn’t." Adding on the insider shared, "Honestly, in the end, they could not come to a compromise. What they had before is gone and they have both accepted it," as reported by Daily Mail. The celebrity couple was last spotted together in May 2024.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Smile as They're Snapped Together amid Reports of Marital Strife pic.twitter.com/jPLc4Ee1vq — People (@people) May 20, 2024

Since then, the pair have been spending time apart throughout the summers. Recently, when JLo threw her Bridgerton-themed birthday bash, the Gone Girl actor was nowhere to be seen. According to Standard UK, the lovebirds first split in 2004 when they were set to get engaged. The couple went on to marry other partners and came back together again in 2022. After suffering a split in their previous marriage the duo reconciled sparking the "Bennifer 2.0" shipname for them. However, with the ongoing rumors, things do not appear to be in a good state between them.