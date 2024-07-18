Kanye West Under Fire After Bianca Censori's Latest X-Rated Appearance in LA: 'Is Someone Forcing her?'

Kanye West is being accused of parading his wife in outfits that flaunt her assets in public. With the latest appearance made by Bianca Censori in Los Angeles, while leaving the tanning salon, onlookers were left shocked and bemused. Censori appeared almost topless as she stepped out in a sheer long-sleeve top baring her chest underneath.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Arnold Jerocki

The 29-year-old paired the top with golden shorts, a baseball hat, and a pair of heels as she walked casually carrying the phone and car keys in her hands. The outfit created buzz around the state as several worried about the legal action that may take place against her as appearing topless is considered a criminal offense under nudity laws. Fans have surrounded the rapper with fingers pointing at his influence on his wife's outrageous wardrobe. Netizens took to the internet to express their disapproval of the look.

Once again Bianca Censori delivering another Halloween look pic.twitter.com/v1vuzibsoi — mizge (@mihailo____) September 15, 2023

@ViolentFight wrote, "I would actually be pissed if I was her man." @mind_talkss said, "Can't she just be Normal Who am I kidding she moves around with Kanye." User @Sisa_Magwaza asked, "Is someone forcing her to do all she is doing?" Another user @Bidal4life remarked, "West and this woman a match made from heaven Aura for Aura tbh." Another who had previously witnessed the onset of the Australian architect's bizarre public appearances had blamed West for it, "He’s humiliating her," wrote, @JVCK89. Backing the comment @Supabara asked, "Is she his slave?" @kakigaijin wrote, "I guess he's showing off what she has... Kinda weird."

The whole thing seems dangerous. — Hilldur(Chieftain’s wife) (@HilldurG) January 21, 2024

According to The U.S. Sun, reports from the previous year suggested that West had issued a list of things Censori was not allowed to do in public. According to Daily Mail, a close friend of the architect-turned-model who refused to be named revealed, "Kanye has a set of rules for Bianca, which includes never speak and wear what he wants her to wear. She is also required to eat certain food items and to work out even though Kanye doesn’t work out. She has no mind of her own anymore and obeys him because he has convinced her that they are royal."

This is them quite literally yesterday you DUD. also she is Australian and they are known for going bare feet. He has also walked barefoot. Bianca can wear what she wants. pic.twitter.com/ZkRa4gdTL9 — ☆¥ yzyicyspicy ¥☆ (@yzyicyspicyy) January 19, 2024

According to The Sun, Censori's glittering bikini top appearance at a BBQ created a furor among the restaurateurs who threatened the controversial pair with bans in their outlets. "Totally inappropriate and not a good role model for young children to see this out and about. What is wrong with them?" one stated when asked about their views on the couple's weird wardrobe choices. The speculations around West pulling the strings on Censori's outfits are fanned by the confessions of his ex-wife and beauty mogul Kim Kardashian. In an episode of the reality show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians, she disclosed, "Kanye has always dressed me. In the early 2000s, he would literally just send me random emails with all these looks and what my style should be."