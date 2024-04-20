When Kanye West Took Daughter North West on a Dubai Trip as Wife Bianca Censori Partied With Friends

After touring Europe with his wife Bianca Censori, Kanye West then made waves in Dubai along with his oldest child, North West. The father-daughter duo were walking hand in hand and appeared to be inseparable as the Donda hitmaker wore his trademark covert attire of an all-black bomber jacket, baseball cap, and socks for shoes, per The Mirror. The 10-year-old was dressed in impeccable style with long shorts with sliders and an oversized pullover. The two visited the largest mall in Dubai, The Dubai Mall.

Kanye & North Today Inside Dubai Mall pic.twitter.com/CiOD3k8q9B — Daily Yews Media💱 (@DailyYews) November 5, 2023

The Stronger was seen a lot in Dubai then, where he even posed for a picture with The Giving Movement's CEO and creator, Dominic Nowell-Barnes. Dominic went on to share a photo of himself and Kanye in an all-black ensemble in a living room on his Instagram feed. Alongside the photo, he wrote, "All business. No cap."

Dubai is home to several stores selling eco-friendly apparel from The Giving Movement. Jennifer Lopez and other celebrities have been spotted sporting their clothing. At the Dubai Mall, where one Giving Movement store is situated, a social media user has reported seeing Kanye West with his 10-year-old daughter North. "Just casually rode the escalator next to Kanye and North at the Dubai mall," they tweeted, per The Mirror.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Arnold Jerocki

Other videos of Kanye West and North have been making the rounds on social media in recent days; it appears that they may have also been in nearby Saudi Arabia, mingling with fans, TMZ reported. Ye, who shares North with Kim Kardashian, didn't bring any of his other children with Kim on the trip. He seems to want a one-on-one parenting style these days.

The SKIMS founder and mother-of-four revealed to her sister Kourtney Kardashian during a recent episode of The Kardashian that North had been singing praises of her father, Kanye. She reportedly likes to spend more time with him than her mom, per Geo Tv.

YE KANYE WEST AND NORTH WEST WITH FANS IN RIYADH 🇸🇦. pic.twitter.com/FJiQTYNXpU — YEFANATICS (@yefanatics) November 4, 2023

“She’ll go to her dad’s. She’ll be like: ‘Dad’s the best! He has it all figured out. He doesn’t have a nanny, he doesn’t have a chef, he doesn’t have security, he lives in an apartment.” She continued, “And she’ll start crying: ‘Why don’t you have an apartment? I can’t believe we don’t have an apartment!”

Notably, any of Ye's other children don't seem to be on the trip, and neither does Ye's wife, Bianca Censori. Recently, a friend of Bianca's posted a mirror selfie from a party the architect and her friends had. In the picture, Bianca is seen pouting along with her pal while flaunting her toned figure, which is visible through a plunging shirt and a furry hat. The model, who never fails to dazzle with her own sense of style, chose to wear natural makeup while sporting her signature nude lips.

Editor's note: This article was originally published on November 6, 2023. It has since been updated.