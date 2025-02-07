Kanye West Shocks Fans with Wild Rant – Admits ‘I’m a Racist’ & Makes Bold Claim Over Bianca Censori

Kanye West has grabbed the spotlight once again, and just like how a dog’s tail never stays straight, is it even possible for Kanye to say something that isn’t controversial? No way! (We’re saying it how Kanye says it.) After his wife Bianca Censori’s shocking Grammy appearance—where she nearly bared it all in a jaw-dropping, almost-nude look that set social media on fire—the veteran rapper is back at the center of controversy.

This time, Kanye unleashed a bizarre and disturbing rant, openly declaring, “I’m a racist” and claiming “dominion” over his wife, Bianca Censori. His strong statements, made like this, have left fans and critics stunned. Moreover, West’s remarks have sparked outrage, particularly his assertion of “dominion” over Bianca Censori, his wife and frequent fashion muse.

Thank God she pulled down her dress before turning around. Otherwise she’d have given CBS a panic attack about the FCC. Whew. #BiancaCensori#GRAMMYs https://t.co/pcINo5O3V1 — janet gardner, esq (@jsagardner) February 3, 2025

A lot of people have claimed that Censori’s dressing is a result of Kanye’s manipulation and control, which has completely altered her public image in front of the media. Her outfit choice flashed a wave of reactions, with many questioning whether it was bold or simply inappropriate for the prestigious event. The rapper’s self-proclaimed racism also raised eyebrows, though he did not clarify the context behind his shocking admission. Given his history of controversial comments, people aren’t surprised.

In another unexpected twist, Kanye also pleaded with Donald Trump to intervene in the ongoing legal troubles of Sean Diddy Combs. The music mogul who grabbed the headlines last year for alleged sexual assault with several victims is under investigation as he has been convicted on charges ranging from trafficking and racketeering conspiracy to transportation to engage in prostitution. Following his arrest on September 16, 2024, the now-disgraced rapper is serving his time at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center.

Meanwhile, as if Kanye’s recent drama wasn’t enough, he has reportedly urged Trump to “do something” about Diddy’s situation, though it remains unclear whether Trump has responded. The plea added yet another layer of intrigue, as Kanye himself has had a complicated relationship with both Trump and Diddy.

Social media has flared with backlash over Kanye’s latest rant, with many calling for accountability and questioning his mental state. While some people still love him as one of the greatest rappers in pop culture, others have claimed that he has gone too far with his words at this point.

As per The Recovery Village, the rapper first revealed his condition publicly after being admitted to psychiatric care in 2016. In an interview with David Letterman, West described how bipolar disorder affects his daily life, explaining that during manic episodes, he experiences extreme paranoia and compares the state of the mind to a physical injury, calling it a “sprained brain.”

With a new angle of controversy emerging, Kanye’s life is like a brewing stew—one moment intensely like one moment when it’s fresh and then a cold soup that very few enjoy. What the future holds for West and Censori is unclear but one thing is for sure: he is not done yet, and there are no signs of him backing out.