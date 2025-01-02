Kanye West ‘Sabotaged’ Kim Kardashian’s Relationship With Pete Davidson? Source Reveals Horrific Details

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson‘s relationship was a thing in Hollywood until Kanye West got involved. According to insider info on InTouch Weekly, the rapper intervened in their romantic relationship, which eventually led to their separation. A source confirmed that the SNL star was heartbroken when he discovered Kim was dating someone else. “When Pete heard about Kim’s new relationship, it stirred up a lot of feelings,”. The source further claimed that despite the split, Pete and Kim were deeply in love. “People might not realize it, but their connection was genuine and intense.”

The insider told that Pete wasn’t dumped over losing interest in Kim but faced too much stress and constant exposure due to her high profile status. “He wasn’t over her, but the constant stress and invasive attention made it impossible for him to continue.”

Kanye West openly targeted Pete Davidson during his relationship with Kim. The rapper not only made repeated public threats but took constant jabs at Pete. One such dig at the Meet Cute actor came after Kanye West referenced their relationship in his 2022 song “Eazy.” In the track, Kanye explicitly threatened to “beat Pete Davidson’s a**.” The shocking music video even showed a claymation figure of Pete being kidnapped, buried, and depicted with a severed head.

A source shed light on how this affected Pete’s mental health. “Don’t forget Kanye pretty much threatened his life, and Pete took that very seriously,” the insider revealed to InTouch Weekly. The constant fear left Pete feeling “terrified day and night.” The source added, “He could hardly sleep,” and life outside the safety of his home felt overwhelmingly “unsafe” for the comedian.

The toll on Pete’s mental health became unbearable. “It was very unhealthy for him,” the insider shared. “Ultimately, he had no choice but to pull the plug to save his sanity.” After all the threats, the 31-year old decided to finally end the relationship with Kim. “It was a difficult decision,” continued the source. “Kim understood and was very kind about it. They were both heartbroken because their bond was special and deep.”

Although Kim has apparently moved on, Pete is still looking back at their time together with regret. “He wishes things had turned out differently,” the insider said. “But he knows the situation hasn’t changed. If they got back together, Kanye’s interference would still be a problem. It was frustrating for Pete because he wanted to be with Kim, but now even he knows it ain’t possible.”

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson briefly dated each other for a period of nine months before their breakup on 5 August 2022. The KUWTK star then moved on to NFL player Odell Beckham Jr after Pete.