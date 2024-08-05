Kanye West ‘Now Exerts Total Control’ Over Bianca Censori, Leaves Little For Her to Decide: Source

Kanye West is getting all the backlash after reports of him controlling his wife Bianca Censori made global headlines. According to insiders close to the rapper and his wife, the Vultures artist controls every move of Censori. As reported by InTouch Weekly, West who is married to the 29-year-old architect-turned-model, decides even the minutest things like her time to go to bed.

West, who was previously blamed for choosing the young model's wardrobe, has been afflicted with claims that 'he [Kanye] now exerts total control over Bianca’s life.' Adding on, the source revealed other dark purported secrets by adding, "He films her from every angle before they go out. Then he critiques her body right down to her private parts — it’s so demeaning."

Exposing Ye, the insider continued that he "also screens her social media and controls what she eats and drinks. She’s not even allowed to go to bed until he tells her. He says it’s for her benefit, but he’s turned her into his own Stepford Wife!" The shocking revelation has left friends and family of Censori concerned for her well-being and safety. The Aussie architect has been creating a buzz with her scantily clad public appearances ever since she married the Yeezy founder.

Previously, Censori's family faced several calls to urge the Australian model not to appear in risky outfits. A source according to the Mirror stated that the Censori family is upset with Ye for transforming his wife into a "trashy-looking marketable commodity."

Relationship expert Louella Alderson also claimed, "An intervention for Bianca Censori would likely involve both her parents and friends, all of whom have previously expressed concern about her behavior and the dynamics of her relationship with Kanye. The purpose of the intervention would be to address these concerns and help Bianca recognize her unhealthy behavior."

Adding on during an exclusive word with the Mirror, she said, "Then, they would likely choose a time and place to sit down with Bianca and have the intervention" and "express their feelings and concerns to Bianca." The relationship expert suggested that the exchange should be 'calm and [in a] non-judgmental manner.'

The ties in the Censori family have soured with West after his wife continued to appear almost nude during their Europe tour. Leo Censori, her father, had invited the couple to Australia to discuss the reason behind their X-rated outfits. According to Page Six, a source revealed back in March, "Her dad still plans to have a sit down with Kanye, and Leo will not be intimidated by Kanye’s power or control."

"No one is expecting this to be all rainbows and family portraits. Bianca’s father was not necessarily pleased with his wife’s visit to see their daughter because he feels like she enabled Bianca to continue doing what she is doing," the insider continued. The source added, "Yes, Bianca dressed provocatively while her mother was there, but it was nothing in comparison to some of the outfits she has worn prior to and since the visit."