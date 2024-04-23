Kanye West Makes Shocking Comments About Michelle Obama for Wanting to Spice up His Love Life

Kanye West recently disclosed that if he and his spouse could have sexual relations with a single woman, Michelle Obama would be his top choice. This past weekend, during an appearance on The Download podcast of social media influencer Justin Laboy, the rap star boldly declared that he and his wife, Bianca Censori, sexually covet the former First Lady.

🔥🚨BREAKING: Kanye West says he wants to have a threesome with Michelle Obama pic.twitter.com/74eCz0FHVp — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) April 22, 2024

As reported by The Mirror, West spoke regarding a threesome with his wife to the musician Justin Laboy on his program The Download. When the moderator inquired which celebrity West would approve, he replied, "Michelle Obama," before unearthing hilarity. Additionally, he stated, "Got to f**k the President's wife." The reason behind West's selection of the former First Lady of the United States remained unexplained. Laboy and Ye both elicited hearty laughter in response to his absurdly candid sexual confession.

Kanye West wants threesome with Michelle Obama: “Gotta F* the president's wife!”Back in 2018, Kanye West linked up with Michelle Obama (sort of) when Childish Gambino put an animated version of Ye, wearing a red MAGA hat, crying and getting hugged by the First Lady in his video… pic.twitter.com/wus0aKQQPC — AKASAMUTWE (@Akasamutwe250) April 22, 2024

Fans immediately condemned the rapper's 'nasty' and 'sickening' response on X, where they inundated the platform with comments. One user added, "On behalf of all the people on planet Earth, we are sincerely tired of Kanye West." Another person commented, "Ye is so disrespectful, he doesn’t even care about his wife’s feelings." A third one added, "Sadly I’ve come to expect this type of bizarre behavior from him." A fourth one wrote, "Kanye West's provocative statements can draw attention but they often overshadow his music and artistic contributions."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Ron Sachs

Additionally, the former lady never hesitated to aim her criticism at West. Michelle delivered a memorable veiled jab at West during his 2020 presidential campaign. She implored Democrats to disregard Ye and cast their ballots for Joe Biden at the Democratic National Convention. She said at the time, "This is not the time to withhold our votes in protest or play games with candidates who have no chance of winning."

In a 2009 release, former president Barack Obama referred to West as a 'jackass' in an off-the-record remark. The former president also provided West with campaign advice in 2015, after the rapper declared his intention to run for president in 2020. As reported by Vibe, he said, "Saying that you have a ‘Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy’ — that’s what’s known as ‘off-message’ in politics. You can’t say something like that. There are a lot of people who have lost their congressional seats saying things like that."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Joyce N. Boghosian

This shocking podcast confession comes after West's apprehension in a battery report for allegedly 'punching' a man who 'sexually assaulted' his wife. West was identified by the Los Angeles Police Department as the perpetrator in an alleged assault, according to TMZ, whose source claims officers received a complaint that West struck a man in the face on Tuesday evening (April 16).

It is believed that the man West attacked shoved or seized West's wife, Bianca Censori, although few other details are known. According to the source, the purported victim sustained minor injuries and did not necessitate medical attention. Although the couple allegedly dispersed following the purported altercation, law enforcement officials still plan to interview West in furtherance of their inquiry.