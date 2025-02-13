Kanye West Lays Down Bizarre ‘Dating Rule’ for Ex-wife Kim Kardashian 2 Years After Split

Kanye West has a new rule for his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian. Even after 2 years since his divorce from the Skims founder, the rapper is willing to control his ex-wife’s dating life. The former couple’s romance was always the center of attention until it came to an end in November 2022. Currently, they share custody of four kids, while Ye reportedly pays Kim $200,000 monthly in child support. However, according to some industry insiders, the controversial rapper wants to have a bigger role in his ex-wife’s life.

A source claimed to Heat Magazine that Kardashian and West are currently on speaking terms, but the rapper laid out a strict rule for her. “The one thing he’s stipulated is that Kim cannot date any rappers, with the heavy emphasis on the ones he’s collaborated with.”

This ban seems to be a huge demand, but industry insiders speculated what might be the reason behind it all. While Kanye West is no stranger to sparking massive controversies, this rule seems to have a connection with Drake instead.

Following his separation from Kim K, rumors emerged that she was forming a close bond with Ye’s rival rapper. Although the parties never confirmed it, it’s not unknown that Drake has a good reputation among the Kardashian clan. Meanwhile, Kanye has been feuding with him since 2018 over a beat dispute, so he didn’t exactly take this news in a sporting way.

To add fuel to the fire, when Drake released In My Feelings, a song that became a trending chart-topper, another speculation arose. In the lyrics, the rapper seemingly talked about his feelings for a girl named “Kiki,” and many believed that it was actually a subtle reference to none other than Kim Kardashian.

Why am I JUST now finding out that there are rumors about Drake & Kim Kardashian… and that Kim’s nickname is Kiki? pic.twitter.com/6XlXREGwQW — jawn-e-mann Ⓐ ☭ gazafunds.com (@syjvicious) September 6, 2018

However, although this theory was proven wrong when the real Kiki appeared, Kanye had a meltdown over it. A source revealed that he “went ballistic,” and that’s when he actually laid out the dating rule for his ex-wife. What’s more surprising is Kim’s calm and collected reaction to this peculiar demand. As per insiders, she agreed to the command solely because “she doesn’t want to disrespect the father of her children.”

Following her divorce from Vultures rapper, the business mogul has been linked to various influencing figures. In late 2021, she began dating Pete Davidson and even walked the Met Gala with him. However, their romance only lasted about nine months before they called it quits in August 2022, as per People.

KK was also linked to NFL star Odell Beckham Jr. According to the current reports, she is likely growing closer to a real estate investor. However, this time, she is keen on keeping her love life tight-lipped.

Meanwhile, some sources claim that Kardashian chose to disassociate with Kanye due to his erratic outbursts and his far-right ideology of supporting Donald Trump. Back in 2020, she also opened up about how Ye’s bipolar disorder has affected her. However, it boils down to “Kanye’s compulsive tweeting,” which ultimately caused her to sever the ties, according to People magazine.