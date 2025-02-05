What Made Kim Kardashian Part Ways With Kanye West After 7 Years of Marriage? Skims Founder Prioritized Her Happiness for Once

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were the IT couple until they sadly weren’t.

It was a fairy tale love story of sorts that started from being friends to dating and then marriage but ended with a very public divorce between two celebrities. Reality TV star Kim Kardashian and Gold Digger hitmaker Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, were an unusual pair from the beginning, and after a brief period of dating, they got married.

Though initially, people were skeptical of the pair, they eventually grew into a happy couple with 4 kids. A big family living in a big house.

But then came the troubles sneaking into the life of the happy couple. Kanye’s erratic behavior started long before he was with Kim, and it went on to increase steadily. Just as everyone was confused as to why he was behaving so abnormally in public, it was disclosed that he was suffering from bipolar disorder.

Kim Kardashian is speaking out about Kanye West: “As many of you know, Kanye has bi-polar disorder. I’ve never spoken publicly about how this has affected us… But today, I feel like I should comment on it.” https://t.co/vKbpey1VyV pic.twitter.com/hobi40JafX — E! News (@enews) July 22, 2020

It was not his bipolar that made him into the loose cannon that he’d eventually become, though; au contraire it was his refusal to take medication and adjust his life accordingly. His breakdown on stage when he called Kim at home and needed to get back was just the beginning of the long-winded road that Kanye would end up in.

After having four kids together, Kim Kardashian had had enough of Kanye’s antics, and she finally decided to call it quits. It has been four years since Kim filed for divorce, and after a grueling and mind-numbing trial of 2 years, she finally found her freedom in November 2022.

Kim Kardashian has officially filed for divorce from Kanye West after 7 years of marriage, @TMZ reports. pic.twitter.com/qW0qcU6xmI — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 19, 2021

But it didn’t come so easily. Just as Kim filed for divorce, it was as if a switch went off in Kanye, and he started humiliating his wife even more.

Kanye West Told Kim Kardashian That Her “Sexiness Hurts His Soul” In An Argument About Her Met Gala Dress “You are my wife, and it affects me when pictures are too sexy.” https://t.co/ia3KPfgb3G — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) October 14, 2019

In 2019, Kanye called out Kim Kardashian for looking “too sexy” on the red carpet of the MET gala and said it hurt his soul.

7. The time they put Kanye west and Kim Kardashian on kiss cam and Kanye ignored her.

pic.twitter.com/v91HzmIJSm — Daily Know (@xDaily_Know) January 16, 2025

In 2020, while watching an NBA all-star game, Kanye snubbed Kim when a Kiss Cam panned on the couple, and Kim leaned in for a sweet kiss. It was humiliating to watch let alone be on the receiving end. This supposed power play didn’t make Kanye look alpha but humiliated him more than it did Kim.

News* Kanye shares a text from Kim on Instagram: pic.twitter.com/6REtzCpwji — West Sub Ever (@WestSubEver) February 14, 2022

After filing for divorce, Kanye blamed Kim for keeping his kids away from him through the media and began making outrageous comments. Later Kanye himself shared the messages that they exchanged on social media, making people realise how he had been emotionally abusing his wife.

Kanye delivers truckload of flowers to Kim‼️❤️ pic.twitter.com/dXF66h0zN2 — RapTV (@Rap) February 14, 2022

He also sent Kim a truck full of flowers after their divorce and posted the picture on his Instagram, captioning it “ My Vision is Krystal Klear.” At the time, he was dating model Julia Fox. Julia later confirmed that she and Kanye had broken up by the time.

When asked, Kim Kardashian said that she had had enough experience making people in her life happy, and she filed for divorce only because she wanted to make herself happy for once. She added, “I am Team Me, and now it’s all about taking care of my happiness.” She also told the media that she was finally at peace in her life.

The Skims founder also revealed that her sister, Khloe, had advised her to do something called “post and ghost” at the time. She added that she started unfollowing people or posts that didn’t sit well with her. And while she did cut off a whole bunch, Kim Kardashian never made it a point to actually put Kanye down in front of their children, instead opting to co-parent with the rapper even when he made things extremely difficult for both of them.