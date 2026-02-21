Kanye West Faces Backlash for Performing With Daughter North to Allegedly Improve His Public Image

Rapper and fashion designer Kanye West is under fire for bringing his 12-year-old daughter, North West, on stage during a high-profile concert in Mexico City.

Critics claimed that the appearance was timed to improve his public image following his apology for years of antisemitic remarks.

Kanye West, 48, who now goes by Ye, performed at the sold-out Monumental Plaza de Toros La México earlier this month. During the show, he brought North to join him for a rendition of his 2014 ballad Only One, a song originally written in tribute to his late mother, Donda West.

The emotional performance unfolded before a heavy crowd, with fans cheering as the father-daughter duo took the stage.

The concert happened days before Ye released a public apology addressing his past antisemitic statements and extremist rhetoric, which drew widespread condemnation since 2022.

Kanye West’s daughter, North West, faced a lot of backlash and insults from fans after her dad, Kanye, brought her on stage to sing in New Mexico City. Fans had a lot to say about her performance: pic.twitter.com/huv4rmYWux — mazeclips🐉 (@wydmaze) February 1, 2026

In an open letter titled “To Those I’ve Hurt,” he wrote: “I regret and am deeply mortified by my actions in that state, and am committed to accountability, treatment, and meaningful change.” He added, “I lost touch with reality,” saying he had become detached from his “true self.”

Kanye West’s previous antisemitic controversies, including praise for Adolf Hitler during a 2022 interview, and a series of inflammatory social media posts caused him a major business fallout.

Companies such as Adidas and Balenciaga cut ties with him, costing the artist hefty partnerships and significantly reducing his reported net worth. After his controversial speech, Adidas said it “does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech.”

Jewish advocacy organizations, including the Anti-Defamation League, also condemned his remarks, calling them “dangerous” and “irresponsible.”

Considering his previous situation, Ye’s decision to feature North at the Mexico City concert has sparked debate. One insider told OK! Magazine that the move felt pre-planned.

“Rolling out this wholesome image of Kanye as a proud, supportive dad right as he’s asking for forgiveness feels very calculated,” the source said. “People around him see it as an attempt to rehabilitate his image by association,” they added.

Meanwhile, many defended the appearance, noting that North has increasingly stepped into the spotlight in her own right. She has previously joined her father at fashion events and made appearances on stage during his listening parties.

In 2023, she performed at a Paris fashion show and has expressed interest in music and design.

Ye is executive producing his daughter North West’s debut album, via Complex Magazine. “With the 12-year-old prepping her debut album, The Elementary School Dropout, alongside her father and executive producer Kanye West.” pic.twitter.com/xKxMepoBah — Daddy whats good (@lkshmoney3456) February 6, 2026

However, critics argued that involving a minor in a period of reputational repair raises ethical questions. “It blurs the line between family life and public relations,” said one entertainment industry analyst.

He also noted that celebrity children often face intense scrutiny when introduced to global audiences at a young age.

Nevertheless, it is okay to believe that, for now, Kanye West’s attempt at a comeback is unfolding under close watch. Both supporters and critics are watching to see whether his recent actions reflect genuine change or a carefully managed image reset.