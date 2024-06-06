Kanye West Denies Former Assistant’s Accusations of Sexual Harassment and Wrongful Termination

Kanye West, also known as Ye, and for his Yeezy sneaker business, is facing a lawsuit for sexual harassment, wrongful termination, and breach of contract. The suit has been filed by Lauren Pisciotta, a former assistant of the rapper, according to Page Six. Pisciotta alleges that she was hired as West's Executive Assistant/Personal Assistant in 2021 with a yearly salary of $1 million. She further claims that West sent her explicit messages and, on one occasion, masturbated in front of her after offering her $1 million to delete her OnlyFans account.

In response, West's legal team has announced their intention to file a countersuit. The statement read, “In response to these baseless allegations, Ye will be filing a lawsuit against Ms. Pisciotta, who actively pursued him sexually to coerce employment and other material benefits, then engaged in blackmail and extortion when her advances were rejected." As reported by Complex, the statement further read, "Prior to her termination as an assistant, Ms. Pisciotta stole his cell phone in an attempt to destroy phone records that would contradict her claims, all of which have been preserved."

Giving a reason for her termination, the statement read, "She was terminated for being unqualified, demanding unreasonable sums of money (including a $4 million annual salary) and numerous documented incidents of her lascivious, unhinged conduct. During her employment Ms. Pisciotta offered Ye sex on his birthday to which he declined, sent Ye unsolicited nude images, and sexual narratives and was seen twerking in the office during business hours." The influencer also reportedly boasted about being ejaculated on by a soccer player while texting her boss.

Pisciotta reportedly attempted to pressure West into sexual acts by asking him to pay for her Hermès Birkin bags, a Lamborghini, and plastic surgery. West's lawyers stated, “Upon having her advances rebuked, Pisciotta’s blackmail demands have gone from $60 million last year to $50 million in last week’s frivolous filing." They criticized Pisciotta's actions, stating that they were completely at odds with someone who alleged sexual harassment or a hostile work environment. The lawyers concluded by stating, "Her initial attempt at a lawsuit for unlawful termination gained no media traction."

As per the statements, this led her to "fabricate headlines following threats of blackmail and extortion." Taking a dig at her, West's lawyers also claimed, "Ye isn’t the only celebrity targeted by Pisciotta. Jay Leno is suing her for stealing his chin." The model and content creator asserted that she was elevated to the position of chief of staff for West's multiple companies, with an annual salary of $4 million, before being terminated in October 2022. She stated that she never received her severance offer of $3 million. Additionally, she also described an incident where West purportedly confined her in a room with him while he masturbated until he fell asleep.