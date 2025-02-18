Kanye West Claims His Swastika T-Shirt Was 8 Years in the Making—But Is It Enough to Defend Himself?

Popular rapper and producer Kanye West is undoubtedly controversy’s favorite child! Despite his recent Grammy Awards drama, followed by abrupt social media stunts, Kanye went offline from social media after a string of anti-Semitic comments, which received backlash and left fans and critics stunned. Moreover, West’s remarks have sparked outrage, notably after he asserted “dominion” over his wife, Bianca Censori.

In recent news, the rapper made his social media comeback on Monday with a fresh rant. West addressed the recent incident involving a swastika-adorned T-shirt, which led to the suspension of his Shopify account as his garment brand Yeezy was dropped from it. The shirt, which was widely criticized for its offensive symbol, comes amid an ongoing string of polarizing actions and statements from Kanye that have left not only his fans utterly disappointed but also affected his professional space.

As per Hip Hop, in his latest rant, Kanye then turned his attention to his swastika T-shirt, saying, “I’ve Had My Swastika T-Shirt Idea For Over 8 Years. It Was So Intriguing To Me That A Symbol Had So Much Programming In It.”. He further added that he had visited Japan and witnessed it for the first time, only to find out that the symbol had many different meanings attached to it. Kanye’s rant seemed quite disturbing as it saw him attack Jewish people, praise Hitler and Nazism, and defend violence and sexual abuse against women.

The swastika is an ancient sign that has been used in diverse cultures for thousands of years, often with positive representations; it also became a core part of the Nazi regime in the 20th century, which contributed to Adolf Hitler’s reign of the Holocaust and brutal atrocities in Germany.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Say Cheese TV 👄🧀 (@saycheesetv)

Fans have been upset as the symbol today represents hate and racism in much of the world. Furthermore, Kanye West also addressed the fact that he reportedly lost Malcom, who happened to be a designer at his brand who also tailored his Grammy dress. He expressed that one day fans would understand his thought process and consider it. However, he did not clarify the context behind his shocking admission. Given his history of controversial comments, people aren’t surprised.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by # Everything Kanyeezy (@kanyeunlimited)

However, like the rest of his posts, this was also deleted; meanwhile, the swastika T-shirt isn’t the only one that got dropped from his website and caused chaos, as per sources. After requesting Donald Trump to free Diddy Combos from jail after his nasty ongoing drama, which went viral last year, Kanye began selling the same hoodie that was worn by Cassie when she was severely attacked by the disgraced in 2016.

Creepy right? Well, not for Kanye! The rapper later bragged that he had made over $30,000 in revenue from sales of the hoodie and even attempted to justify the horrific assault, calling it an act of “true love.”