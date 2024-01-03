Kanye West is creating difficulties for himself once more owing to his offhanded behavior. The Donda rapper has been spending a lot of time at the opulent five-star Four Seasons at the Surf Club resort in Miami. But the midnight parties and late-night visitors have worn out the hotel staff. There was a queue of about atleast fifteen SUVs leaving the luxurious hotel till almost about five in the morning. This was one of the wildest nights in recent memory when the Bound 2 rapper performed in a black Ku Klux Klan mask during the Art Basel event.

As per Page Six, it is believed that West has also set up a recording studio inside the resort to churn out new tracks which is causing a nuisance to the staff. It has been reported that when he checks in again, he might not receive the best of welcomes from the resort. Meanwhile, the Grammy Award winner posted an apology in Hebrew on his Instagram page after going on a public rant offending the Jewish community. “I am committed to starting with myself and learning from this experience to ensure greater sensitivity and understanding in the future,” he claimed. His recent remark comes right in time before the release of his most anticipated Vultures album, co-created with Ty Dollar Sign.

As reported by The Independent, West had organized a listening party in Miami, Florida for his fans before announcing the release of his latest album. However, fans were left disappointed as they expressed their frustration on X when the album did not drop on the selected date. “Kanye West after successfully not dropping another album on its release date,” one fan captioned a short video clip of Ye saying: “Gotcha” “The music went off at the Vultures Rave so Kanye decided to dance to the beat of him typing.” a second fan said about the listening party. “Hearing Kanye make a beat out of the iPhone keyboard has to be the funniest thing,” a third fan joked on X.

being a kanye fan be like

— ro (@junyawannabe) December 14, 2023

Billboard announced that the date of release has been pushed to 31st December, however, once again West has delayed the release with a new date i.e. 12th January. At the listening party in Miami, the I Wonder rapper dissed several celebrities, including Jay-Z, Drake, and Travis Scott.

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Frazer Harrison

“Who you think the old man call? When we put Drake on stage, who you think the old man call? You know what I’m saying. Drake, this is what you been waiting for. Jay-Z, this is what you been waiting for. Adidas, this is what you been waiting for. Kim, this is what you been waiting for.” He even ranted about Nikki Minaj saying, “I made that girl rewrite her verse three times for ‘Monster.’ I supported her career.”

