Kansas Teen’s Disturbing Messages Before Attempting to Drown Pregnant Girlfriend Revealed — “It Ain’t a Threat, It’s a Promise”

Dominic Thomas, a 19-year-old Kansas teen, was sent to prison for attempting to drown his pregnant girlfriend. More recently, the chilling messages he sent to the girl before trying to kill her were revealed.

According to reports, Dominic was enraged after his then-expecting girlfriend exposed their relationship by posting baby shower pictures on Facebook in September 2020, which was seen by his secret girlfriend.

The teen later went on to send disturbing messages in which he threatened that he was sick of knowing the girl in his life and would do something about it.

“It ain’t a threat, it’s a promise,” Dominic wrote in a text. His girlfriend, who was 17 at the time, replied, “Well, that’s something very nice to say to me when I’m carrying your child, so if something happens to me, he will die with me.”

During the length of these messages, the girlfriend tried to explain to him how her death would also mean the death of his offspring. “If my heart stops, so does his,” she wrote.

According to the police report cited by Law & Crime, the argument broke out after the couple started fighting over Dominic’s duplicity, since he was not happy after the photos were posted and his secret girlfriend got to know about the relationship.

“She advised after a baby shower she had… photos were taken of her and the [Kansas teen], then posted on to Facebook,” the report stated. It continued,”[The girlfriend] stated Dominic was not happy the photos were posted and [the other female] learned of their relationship. She advised Dominic started to send threatening text messages from his phone to hers, saying he was going to kill her.”

Just a day after the disturbing messages were sent, Dominic contacted the soon-to-be mother, asking her to accompany him for a walk. Afterward, they went to a local pond, where they spoke for about 20 minutes. Dominic shifted the conversation to mention that he did not “want to live anymore because he was lonely,” the report added.

“[The girlfriend] stated the [Kansas teen] told her he ate a whole pizza … and she asked why he did that. She stated Dominic said he ate the pizza because it was his last free meal. The girlfriend said she asked why it was his last meal and he told her, ‘I’m going to jail,'” it stated.

In a disturbing turn of events, Dominic put her in a headlock, pushed her to the ground, and then “grabbed her by the feet and began dragging her towards the pond.” During the incident the girl even lost her shoe, yet Dominic continued to drag her to the pond

“[The girlfriend] stated she was taken into the water and Dominic held her head under water with one hand. She advised screaming for help and pleading with Dominic to stop. She stated being in fear her mother would find her body like this and she would lose the baby after she died,” the report added.

Once she started mentioning their child, the Kansas teen abruptly stopped the struggle and decided to leave her at the scene of the crime. “He advised he wanted to drown her for putting him in the situation he was in with [the other female].”

Following the incident, the then-pregnant teen reported it to the authorities, and Dominic was arrested a day later. He was given 15 years in prison on Wednesday after being convicted of attempted first-degree murder.

“Dominic advised he did not have any intention of trying to drown [the girlfriend] when he went over to her residence, but decided to follow through with his threat once they were by the pond,” the report concluded.