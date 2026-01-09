Kansas Teen Sentenced To 15 Years In Prison For Attempted Murder Of Pregnant Girlfriend

Dominic Thomas, a Kansas teen, has been arrested after details of his shocking crimes came to light. Thomas attempted to drown his pregnant girlfriend after she posted photos from her baby shower on Facebook. According to Law & Crime, the teen was angry because he was secretly dating another girl, who saw the Facebook photos posted by his girlfriend.

On Wednesday, Jan. 7, Thomas was sentenced to 15 years in prison on attempted murder charges. He attempted to drown his girlfriend in September 2020. At the time, he was 19 years old, while his then-girlfriend was 17. According to court documents, Thomas threatened the girl in a text message before attempting to kill her.

“I sick of living knowing ur in my life so imma do sum bout it,” Dominic wrote, adding, “It ain’t a threat it’s a promise. And not gone give a single f— about the consequence.”

His girlfriend responded, “Well that’s something very nice to say to me when I’m carrying your child so if something happens to me he will die with me.”

“No he won’t,” Thomas continued to argue, to which the girl explained, “If my heart stops so does his.”

According to authorities, the teen was angry at the time after his plan to continue dating another girl in secret was ruined. After his girlfriend learned that he was seeing someone else, the two began arguing frequently.

“She advised that after a baby shower she had … photos were taken of her and Dominic, then posted on Facebook. [The girlfriend] stated Dominic was not happy the photos were posted and [the other female] learned of their relationship,” court documents state.

“She advised Dominic started to send threatening text messages from his phone to hers, saying he was going to kill her.” According to police, the threat came from Thomas just a day before he attempted to kill her.

Court documents state that the next day, Thomas asked his girlfriend to go for a walk with him. The pair went to a local pond and spent about 20 minutes there. Thomas then began talking about how “he did not want to live anymore because he was lonely,” according to the report.

“[The girlfriend] stated Dominic told her he ate a whole pizza … and she asked why he did that. She stated Dominic said he ate the pizza because it was his last free meal,” court documents state.

“[The girlfriend] said she asked why it was his last meal and he told her, ‘I’m going to jail.'”

According to police, Thomas then put his girlfriend in a “headlock” and pushed her to the ground. He then “grabbed her by the feet and began dragging her toward the pond.”

“She then lost a shoe and Dominic then grabbed one foot and continued to drag her to the pond. [The girlfriend] stated she was taken into the water and Dominic held her head under water with one hand. She advised screaming for help and pleading with Dominic to stop. She stated being in fear her mother would find her body like this and she would lose the baby after she died.”

According to the report, Dominic stopped only when “she started mentioning their child,” as “it got to him, so he stopped and left her there.”

Thomas was arrested the following day and confessed, saying he wanted “to get his story off his chest.”