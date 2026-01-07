Kansas Man Says 1-Year-Old “Flew” From His Arms Before Suffering Critical Head Injury

Disclaimer: This article mentions child abuse.

A Kansas man remains in police custody on felony child abuse charges after allegedly causing severe head injuries to a 1-year-old girl when she flew out of his arms.

Kevin Mitchell has been in jail on a $75,000 bond since December 17, after police discovered an unresponsive 1-year-old girl one day earlier. According to a court document obtained by Law&Crime, Mitchell was watching three children — ages 2, 1, and 6 months — while their mother was not present. The mother, whose name was not publicly available as of publication, was reportedly giving plasma at the time.

Mitchell allegedly was spinning the 1-year-old girl when he tripped and fell onto a bed. The girl then “flew” out of his arms toward a wall, and she was “not breathing normally” when Mitchell picked her up.

The mother told Mitchell to call 911, and a captain with the Sedgwick County Emergency Medical Services contacted the Wichita Police Department. The EMS captain found the child had a bruise on her left temple, as well as bruises on her left leg, stomach, and chest. She was placed in the pediatric intensive care unit in “extremely critical condition” upon being brought to a nearby hospital.

Mitchell initially told police he was not sure how the 1-year-old had hurt her head. He also said that he threw the child on the bed at least twice, and only noticed that she wasn’t responding when he picked her up a third time. It was unclear as of publication whether Mitchell was directly related to the children.

When she spoke with detectives, the mother admitted that she and Mitchell both had previously physically disciplined the children. Specifically, she said that she “usually just slaps them with an open hand on the thigh,” and she also saw Mitchell grab the 1-year-old’s face around her mouth “when she was not behaving.” The mother also acknowledged that she has used Mitchell’s leather belt to spank her children.

According to KWCH, the 2-year-old girl was found to have injuries, including bruising on her left thigh, injuries to her right rib cage, and scratches on her left shoulder and side. The 6-month-old boy had significant abrasions and scratches on his back.

As of publication, the mother had not been named or charged. It is unclear whether the mother still has custody of the three children. Mitchell is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on February 2.

If you suspect that a child is being abused or neglected, or if you are a child who is being mistreated, call 800-422-4453 immediately. This ChildHelp National Child Abuse Hotline is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.