Kamala Harris Was Asked to Name 3 Good Things About Donald Trump — She Couldn't

Vice President Kamala Harris faced an unexpected challenge at a recent town hall event in Las Vegas. An audience member asked her to name three virtues of former President Donald Trump. The question came from Teresa Djedjro, a 48-year-old woman originally from Mexico. Harris was caught off guard and laughed. She then thanked Djedjro for the question. After taking a few seconds to consider, Harris was unable to come up with even one virtue of Trump. She responded, "Let me start with this, based on a life experience. I know that a vast majority of us have much more in common than what separates us." She quickly made it clear that this wasn't the case between herself and Trump, as per AP News.

LAS VEGAS: Vice president Kamala Harris was asked to name three virtues that her opponent in next months election, Donald Trump possesses-but was unable to come up with even one. — Saro (@SethHenrySeth) October 11, 2024

The Vice President criticized Trump's approach to politics, pointing out his 'us versus them' rhetoric. She stressed, "Using language that’s about belittling people and calling them names and meant to make them afraid and live in fear. I don’t think that’s healthy for our nation and I don’t admire that." She added, "And I'm quite critical of it, coming from someone who wants to be president of the United States." Harris made another attempt at finding a positive trait. "I think Donald Trump loves his family. I think that’s very important. I think family is one of the most important things we can prioritize," she answered. But she quickly followed up with, "But I don't really know him. I only met him one time...so I don't really have much more to offer you."

Kamala was asked by a voter to name three virtues that former President Donald Trump possesses Kamala Harris Responds' town hall. Hear how she responded. pic.twitter.com/GM8OJqmmvN — Victor Bigham (@Ravious101) October 11, 2024

Trump has recently faced criticism for using derogatory language to characterize his opponents. He stated to host Hugh Hewitt in an interview, "This country can’t have a low IQ person doing this for another four years. We can’t have a low IQ person. She’s [Harris] a stupid person. We can’t have a stupid person as our president." He has also consistently employed inflammatory language while discussing migrants and immigrants, referring to them as 'illegals' and incorrectly arguing that they have surged crime rates in the country.

Additionally, there has been a significant increase in online searches for offensive phrases targeting women. The word 'bitch' took off in Google searches after Harris announced she was running for office. This surge mirrors a pattern observed during Hillary Clinton's 2016 campaign. Social media platforms like Instagram and X reflect this worrying trend.

Kelly Dittmar, a professor at Rutger University's Center for American Women and Politics, commented on the phenomenon. "A 1,000% rise, it's huge," she told Newsweek. "When women run for office, they face harassment and negative treatment done in gendered or sexualized ways," Dittmar explained. She added that even though the number of attacks is pretty similar for both male and female candidates, the way these attacks happen is different. "Women are going to be more likely to be called a 'bitch'...to diminish their seriousness and mobilize those who agree," she said.