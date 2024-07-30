Kamala Harris' VP Frontrunner Josh Shapiro Torches Donald Trump’s Project 2025, "It's Really Scary"

As the 2024 presidential race heats up, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro is emerging as a leading pick to be Vice President Kamala Harris' running mate. Shapiro is recognized for his moderate views and his ability to connect with many different people. He’s also been quick to take on former President Donald Trump’s controversial "Project 2025" plans. At a recent campaign event, Shapiro was very direct about his thoughts on Trump’s plans.

"It’s really scary what he’s proposed in this Project 2025," he said, as per Whyy. His strong criticism quickly spread on social media with supporters sharing his message far and wide. There was this Twitter user named @harris_wins who posted a video of Shapiro’s speech. They told their followers to “Retweet so all Americans see this.” The tweet got a lot of attention with people either agreeing or disagreeing with what was said.

Some users creatively expressed their opposition to Trump's agenda. @urbanmyths quipped, "Project 2025 if it were an episode of Larry David's Curb Your Enthusiasm. #KamalaHarris2024." Meanwhile, @USA_3Branches proclaimed, "A Vote for #Harris2024 is a Vote for Freedom and a vote against Trump and Project 2025." Not all reactions were positive. @AmericaPapaBear dismissed the event, commenting, "your desperation is stinky."

Another user, @CCSATLANTA151, compared the turnout to Trump's rallies, stating, "In a high school gym in front of a crowd of 300 hundred... WOW!!!! I had more than that at my Trump cook out... Trump at 68,000 at his rally... they are not the same..." Some questioned the existence of Project 2025 itself. @SoonMrWick argued, "There's no such thing as 'Trumps Project 2025' but democrats can't help but lie and spread disinformation. The same party who complains incessantly about disinformation. Masterclass of Hypocrisy."

Even though people have different opinions, Shapiro's campaign for Harris is picking up steam. The governor is getting ready for his first big event for "Harris for President" in central Pennsylvania, just 100 days before the general election. Since last Sunday, over 8,000 people have signed up online to support Harris in the state, as per CBS News. Shapiro being considered Harris' running mate has everyone talking, both Democrats and Republicans. Some GOP strategists think he could be a strong contender who might attract independent voters and traditional Democrats who are starting to move away from the party.

"I just think Shapiro is super strong. And Republicans should be concerned about it. If I were her, that would be the pick," one of Trump's allies admitted. While everyone keeps guessing about what’s next, Shapiro is still putting all his energy into his campaign for Harris. "It's no secret where I stand on this, and I'm going to do everything in my power to prosecute the case as to why Kamala Harris is a better candidate, why we don't want to go back to the chaos of Donald Trump," he stated.