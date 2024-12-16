Kamala Harris’ Tweet Thanking Diddy Resurfaces After His Arrest as Netizens Say ‘Down She Goes’

Vice President Kamala Harris is facing the wrath of internet trolls after a thank you note for disgraced rapper Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs resurfaced following his arrest in New York. The Democratic presidential candidate faced criticism for her association with Diddy, praising him for organizing a town hall addressing racial disparities exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thank you, @Diddy, for hosting this town hall last night. There's a lot at stake for our communities right now and it's critical we bring to the forefront how coronavirus is perpetuating racial inequality and health disparities.https://t.co/mPFYcIhsFD — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) April 10, 2020

“Thank you, @Diddy, for hosting this town hall last night. There's a lot at stake for our communities right now and we must bring to the forefront how coronavirus is perpetuating racial inequality and health disparities,” the post on X marked on April 10, 2020.

Unfortunately, the 60-year-old Democrat’s well-meaning message faced scrutiny online after the music mogul's arrest in September. He faces allegations of sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy, along with numerous lawsuits alleging sexual abuse of women dating back to the 1990s, per The Guardian. Although Diddy has yet to be found guilty, he was denied bail three times after the court accused him of witness tampering and evidence interference. A federal indictment also accused him of engaging in kidnapping, forced labor, and bribery. He is currently being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, infamous for the drastic living conditions for inmates.

The resurfaced post from four years ago comes at an inopportune time, as Harris is already in a vulnerable position after losing the 2024 presidential election to Donald Trump. The post has been retweeted 21k times. Trolls flooded the comments section, criticizing the politician for collaborating with Diddy at any point. Internet users questioned if Harris had attended any of Diddy’s parties called ‘freak offs’ while others bashed the Democrats, also sharing pictures of former president Barack Obama talking to the rapper. Earlier, an edited picture of Harris with her ex-boyfriend, talk show host Montel Williams, surfaced with Diddy’s face superimposed, further fueling rumors. However, some others did not want to leave out Trump’s former meetups with the Bad Boy Records founder. They shared pictures of the two hanging out and posing for photos, with one joking that Trump will likely suggest Diddy is innocent.

Harris has largely maintained a lowkey stance since her election loss. But her first attempt to thank her supporters by sharing a heartfelt message on social media went wrong after the internet misinterpreted it as her being drunk on camera. The politician seemed to speak with slurry words and half-closed eyes. Her exaggerated hand movements also raised doubts about Harris’s sobriety, with several experts analyzing her body language, as per the Daily Mail. There seemed to be a conflict of interest as some suggested it was a heartfelt expression of human emotions while others concluded that Harris was likely under the influence of alcohol.