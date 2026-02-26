Kamala Harris Slams Donald Trump’s State of the Union Speech, Calls It a ‘Tapestry of Falsehoods’

President Donald Trump’s State of the Union speech is making waves all across the United States, sparking controversies and drawing reactions from political figures and the public alike. Recently, former Vice President Kamala Harris has also weighed in on the matter.

She strongly criticized Trump’s speech, calling it “a tapestry of falsehoods.” Harris claimed that Trump’s speech was “full of lies.” The former vice president mentioned how Trump painted a false picture of the economy of the United States by saying that it is doing well when it is not.

According to Harris, not only did Trump lie about the economic situation of the country, but he also lied about voting and foreign policy. Harris, who has often slammed Trump in the past, lambasted his speech during a conversation with Aaron Parnas on The Parnas Perspective Substack show.

Harris said that when she heard the speech, it felt weird, and added that she could not connect with Trump’s words. She stated that she felt the speech was distant from real life. The former vice president opined that Trump’s speech did not match the real-life situation in the United States.

Harris made it clear that she did not believe even a bit of what the president had to say. She claimed that during the State of the Union address, Trump sounded like a school-going child trying to deliver a speech at his school, which has no connection with the realities of life.

Referring to Trump’s comments about the country being in a good state, Harris explained how families are struggling with high prices of everyday essentials, expensive health care and rising housing costs.

The former vice president also shed light on one of her personal experiences when she traveled to the South in Mississippi and met a mother. The woman she met had very little money – only $150 – to run an entire week, and also had a family of four to support with just that amount, Harris said.

Harris said that she witnessed the woman fill her shopping cart with food that her children required, not taking much for herself. The woman told Harris that she would eat the leftovers after her children were done eating. Apart from buying groceries, the woman also had to buy bottled water for her family as the tap water at her home was unsafe, Harris stated.

Harris explained that meeting this woman made her question the situation of Americans in the country. Beyond the economic situation, the former vice president also clarified that she was against the SAVE Act that Congress wishes to pass.

The act will require Americans to provide proof of citizenship in the form of a birth certificate or a passport before they can vote. Harris believes many Americans have those documents missing and therefore will be unable to vote.

She also said that she is not in support of a war against Iran, as it can cause more harm to the country than one can imagine. She claimed that American citizens do not want a war against Iran either, as they want the government to work on the economic situation of the country.

When Parnas questioned Harris about the 2024 election, she said that she has many regrets and has even written a book regarding the same. However, she clarified that she does not want to whine about the past and instead wants to focus on the present.