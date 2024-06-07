Kamala Harris Slams 'Cheater' Donald Trump With a Reality Check on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'

Vice President Kamala Harris didn't mince words while addressing Donald Trump's recent conviction on charges related to hush money payment during her recent TV appearance. In a candid interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Harris offered a blunt reality check in light of the former president's claims of a 'rigged' legal process. Her remarks provide insight into the administration's stance on Trump's guilty verdict. She began by underscoring the judicial procedures that led to the conviction.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Drew Angerer

Standing by the defense team's active role in selecting the jury and questioning witnesses, Harris refuted allegations of an unfair trial. She carefully explained to assure the public that the trial followed all the necessary rules. "Let's think about this: A jury of 12 people ― peers ― for six weeks deliberated on the evidence and facts and unanimously determined guilt for 34 felony counts," she stated. "I think that the reality is cheaters don't like getting caught and being held accountable," she quipped, as per HuffPost.

It's a race between his VP pick and Kamala Harris.

Trump and Biden are both too old. Both are past life expectancy. — DAMN (@handsomocity) June 6, 2024

Subsequently, choosing to utilize the platform to campaign ahead of the November elections, she steered the conversation by singing praises of the Biden administration. "I think the American people want to know that there is a president who believes they are accountable to the people," she remarked, positioning this quality as a key consideration.

Is Kamala Harris for real ? On Kimmel she said the jurors in the Trump case deliberated six weeks, try not even six hours. Jimmy Kimmel, and his audience just sat there as if she was correct. She is a dope.!!! — John Poll (@JohnPol17367881) June 6, 2024

Host Jimmy Kimmel, playfully added, "And who's allowed to travel overseas," alluding to potential travel restrictions that Trump as a convicted felon, would now face. Harris' statements closely align with President Joe Biden's recent criticisms of Trump's conduct. Just a day prior, Biden slammed Trump for sowing doubt in the judicial process deeming such rhetoric as, "reckless and dangerous and downright irresponsible," as per the Guardian.

The felony convictions could significantly hamper Trump's political ambitions and mobility as a candidate, according to legal experts. Certain licenses and clearances required for presidential duties may prove difficult to obtain given his criminal record. International travel could also face complications due to entry restrictions some nations impose on felons.

Justice Juan Merchan, who oversaw the hush money trail, has not yet imposed any travel limitations on the former president. Trump's sentencing hearing will only commence on July 11, at 10 a.m. Trump however doesn't seem to have any intention of traveling abroad, instead plans to ramp up his campaigning efforts in the state now that he is no longer required to be present in court.

Donald Trump now banned from 37 countries including Canada and the United Kingdom due to his felony conviction.



But Joe Biden will allow over 20 million thugs many of which are murders, rapists, felons to flood our borders.



You awake yet? pic.twitter.com/1DB3BoyvkA — Suhr Majesty ™ (@ULTRA_MAJESTY) June 2, 2024

Analysts have also questioned whether Trump could effectively campaign and govern if elected. Biden also warned that Trump's second term would be worse. He stated, “Here’s what is becoming clearer and clearer every day...the threat Trump poses in his second term would be greater than it was in his first...This isn’t the same Trump that got elected in 2016. He’s worse.”