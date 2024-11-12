Kamala Harris Slammed for Drinking in Front of Kids After Election Loss: "Trump Never..."

Vice President Kamala Harris lost the presidential race to former president Donald Trump after he received more than the required 270 electoral votes. In a speech to supporters from Howard University in Washington, D.C., Harris acknowledged the defeat and urged them to carry on the 'fight that fueled this campaign.' Since then, the Democratic leader has not actively addressed her next steps, but Meena Harris, her niece, recently shared some updates on Instagram showing the Vice President in a laid-back mood. The images, however, have provoked controversy and criticism from online users.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meena Harris (@meena)

Harris can be seen seated on the floor playing connect with her grandnieces while sporting a navy blue hoodie and matching trousers. Her hair is in an untidy bun, and she is chatting and joking with them. However, netizens were incensed when they saw the wine glass next to her and immediately questioned the VP's etiquette and mannerisms. "Who drinks alcohol while they play with kids? These are the same weirdos who sneak flasks of whiskey to children’s birthday parties," one person criticized. In praise of Trump, someone else said, "There are a lot of alcoholics in our country across the political spectrum. Trump never drinks. Much respect for him for that."

Who drinks alcohol while they play with kids? These are the same weirdos who sneak flasks of whiskey to children’s birthday parties. — Dylan (@_incredulous1) November 11, 2024

"I could hear it when she talked. I had a "functional" alcoholic relative. The same odd pauses, sudden inappropriate laughs, the not-slurring but sort of mushy talk, over-friendliness like that drunk in the bar at 1 am you just met calling you his best buddy," a netizen noted. "Not Surprised At All': Americans discover Kamala Harris drinking wine while playing with children," another X user chimed in. However, few online users thought it was completely normal, "Having a glass of wine when playing games honestly is not that big of a deal," a person wrote.

I could hear it when she talked. I had a "functional" alcoholic relative. The same odd pauses, sudden inappropriate laughs, the not-slurring but sort of mushy talk, over-friendliness like that drunk in the bar at 1am you just met calling you his best buddy. — Narrative Disrupter (@firecircular) November 10, 2024

In August the Trump campaign spread malicious rumors about Harris being an alcoholic. The claims were first made from the X handle of the political director of the Trump 2024 Campaign & Republican National Committee -James Blair. "A lot of rumors out there about Kamala having a serious drinking problem..apparently coming into focus as the campaign heats up. Stay tuned," he had tweeted then.

A lot of rumors out there about Kamala having a serious drinking problem…apparently coming into focus as campaign heats up.



⏳Stay Tuned… — James Blair (@JamesBlairUSA) August 18, 2024

As per Newsweek, the internet was left divided by his statement, while some users felt he was telling the truth others believed that the Trump team was getting into cheap publicity tactics before the elections. A viral clip on X tried to prove that the Vice President was indeed addicted to alcohol, Harris could be seen stuttering and forgetting while delivering a speech. "Oh my Gosh! It's all starting to make sense. Kamala Harris is a raging alcoholic because there's no good explanation for having moments like this on Live TV," the person wrote.

Kamala Harris speaks at a campaign rally at the Wisconsin State Fair Park Exposition Center on November 1, 2024 in West Allis, Wisconsin. (Image Source: Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

There is however no strong evidence for the Republican's claims about Harris being an alcoholic. Both President Joe Biden and Trump have famously claimed that they don't drink. According to a 2020 San Francisco Chronicle article, Harris is allegedly a member of an East Bay wine club in Alameda, California.