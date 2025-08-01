Kamala Harris Makes Surprising Confession About Doug Emhoff During Candid Talk on 2024 Election Loss in Her Latest Appearance

Former Vice President Kamala Harris is finally coming out of her self imposed sabbatical after her loss in the 2024 presidential election. And this is to promote her memoir, 107 Days. Her memoir offers a behind-the-scenes look at her brief but historic 2024 presidential campaign.

Harris appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, in her first major media appearance since leaving office. Harris sat down with Colbert to discuss the challenges of the campaign trail and the emotional toll of the loss. Along with these professional details, she even gave the audience a glimpse into her personal life and shared a personal moment involving her husband forgetting her birthday.

“It was 107 days of traveling the country, fighting for the future,” Harris told Colbert. She also called it “the shortest presidential campaign in modern history.”

Harris’s campaign began after President Joe Biden withdrew from the race due to health concerns. This launched Harris into a high-stakes presidential run to keep the White House in Democratic hands. However, she was defeated by Republican nominee Donald Trump. This ended her journey of what could have been a groundbreaking presidency.

The memoir was published by Simon & Schuster and is scheduled for release on September 23. It delves into the whirlwind nature of the campaign.

From The Late Show with Stephen Colbert | EXTENDED INTERVIEW: VP Kamala Harris’s “107 Days” Is A Peek Behind The Scenes Of The 2024 Election https://t.co/KXj5RVBcYv — Terry Aichele (@hermistonsports) August 1, 2025

This book is not about Harris’s defeat in the presidential election but about her resilience. It is also a reintroduction of Harris to the American public. Many are wondering if this is about laying the groundwork for a political comeback.

Kamala Harris already made history as the first woman and first woman of color to serve as U.S. vice president. But after her election loss, she retreated from public life and largely stayed out of the spotlight.

But in a very calculated move, Harris’s reappearance on Colbert’s now-canceled show marks her return to the national conversation. This also signals that she’s not done with politics just yet.

Kamala Harris tries to explain her book. Ends up roasting her husband and collapsing into a laughing fit. “Poor Dougie… dropped the ball at my birthday.” pic.twitter.com/g8nvzKcDDD — Jungle Journey (@JnglJourney) August 1, 2025

Among the serious and heavy topics of discussion of election, campaign trails and her election loss, there were few light hearted moments too. One such moment came when Harris talked about how her husband, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, “really dropped the ball” on her birthday during the campaign.

“It was my big birthday, and he forgot,” she said with a laugh. It was a humanizing moment for a political figure who is often portrayed as overly serious. This moment also offered a glimpse how campaign pressure can cause strain into personal relationships and how important it is to be mindful.

COLBERT: “Are you saving yourself for a different office?” HARRIS: “No, no. That’s not it.” Looks like Kamala is not running for Governor or President. pic.twitter.com/l8kCMNh064 — blayne c. (@blaynecs) August 1, 2025

Harris also addressed speculations about her political future. She has ruled out running for California governor in 2026. Yet people are hopeful that her presence in the media and the memoir rollout could mean that she might still return to politics in the near future.

As predicted, Donald Trump took a swipe at Harris during a campaign rally in Michigan. He mocked her communication skills and joked that he might buy her book “just to see how bad it is.”

Whether 107 Days will reignite Kamala Harris’s political prospects remains to be seen, but one thing is clear: she’s done being silent.