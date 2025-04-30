Kamala Harris’ Husband Doug Emhoff’s Career Just Took a Major Hit—Is Trump to Blame?

Donald Trump has no new ideas or plans. All his plans include either reverting Biden’s plans or cancelling all policies put in place by Joe Biden. And he has done this again.

Former president Joe Biden had appointed Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff to the United States Holocaust Memorial Council. However, Emhoff was recently removed from the council. This decision has provoked public outrage and political discussion. The dismissal is similar to the widespread replacement of Biden-era appointees by the Trump administration.

In January 2025, Vice President Kamala Harris‘s husband, Doug Emhoff, became a member of the US Holocaust Memorial Council. His selection was a significant and symbolic commitment to Holocaust education and Jewish heritage. Emhoff has a history of supporting these causes.

However, the Trump administration started the efforts to mend things that were not broken. They tried to reorganize the council’s membership this month. In the course, they eliminated a number of Biden-era appointees, including Emhoff.

Doug Emhoff, the former second gentleman of the United States, said on Tuesday that the Trump administration has dismissed him from the board of trustees of the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum. Read more: https://t.co/7FvysTNfZ4 pic.twitter.com/a3Iyjt0pC0 — ABC News (@ABC) April 30, 2025

The US Holocaust Memorial Museum is run by the Holocaust Memorial Council. It also has a major influence on national programs for Holocaust education and commemoration. There have also been concerns regarding political interference in impartial organizations.

These organizations are entrusted with upholding historical accuracy. Politics has no place in it. Yet the Trump administration has been disturbing the present course of action. These concerns were renewed by Emhoff’s dismissal.

Once the news of his dismissal became public, Emhoff took to social media. He said that we must never allow the memory of the Holocaust to be used as a political pawn. He added that education, empathy and solidarity were needed to understand this catastrophe. Politizing this makes it and also belittles the struggles and memories of 6 million Jews who were killed during this time.

Read my statement on my removal from the United States Holocaust Memorial Council. pic.twitter.com/S6ErnGAKdU — Doug Emhoff (@DouglasEmhoff) April 29, 2025

Several hundred people have followed his advocacy efforts in the Jewish and interfaith communities. They have found resonance in his message.

Doug is the first Jewish spouse of a sitting president or vice president. He has been instrumental in combating antisemitism and advocating for Jewish voices in politics. He has also encouraged Holocaust education.

Emhoff’s dismissal has split the conversation into two parts. There are those who question his appointment with the council. These people believe that only educators and experts should be part of such a council, and Emhoff shouldn’t be there in the first place.

All due respect to Doug Emhoff, but he’s not really part of the Biden Administration. Why isn’t Sec. Blinken or someone with actual credentials heading to Poland and Germany to mark Intl. Holocaust Remembrance Day & to rep the us at meetings “aimed at combatting antisemitism.” — John Bachman (@JohnFBachman) January 12, 2023

The other side argues that Emhoff has a special place in history because his wife is the vice president. He was in a power position and could bring eyeballs to the causes. His politically motivated dismissal is everything America stands against.

So far, there has been no change in the website or the official council documents, and Emhoff is still listed as one of the members. White House is usually quick to name replacements or offer comments on any of the President’s decisions. However, there have been none so far. The replacement for Doug Emhoff has not been named yet.

It is now a watch party to see which “expert” the Trump administration brings.