Kamala Harris Has a Doppelgänger in New York—And She’s Just as Unpopular

When it comes to Kathy Hochul and Kamala Harris, both women are identical not only in terms of their initials but also in terms of political weakness. Talking about only political weakness would be an understatement as they share many more things like lack of popularity, preparedness, poor communication skills, and also alarming deference to the radical left.

In the present election cycle, if they are to save their state, New York Republicans have an opportunity to do to Governor Hochul what President Trump did to Vice President Harris; articulate her failures and expose her as utterly unfit to the task of getting New York back on track. Ms Harris, as Vice President, stumbled from one disaster to the next one. People have clearly seen her mismanagement of the border crisis and awkward public appearances. She’s further seen being unable to inspire confidence among Democrats, which reminded her fellow citizens why she eventually dropped out of the Presidential candidate in 2020. She dropped out before Iowa and, by President Biden’s admission, was only selected as his running mate due to her immutable characteristics.

On the other hand, Mrs Hochul’s rise doesn’t seem unfamiliar to Kamal Harris’s stumbled ness. Governor Andrew Cuomo selected her to be his running mate because she was very unlikely to upstage him. Eventually, the only thing that brought him down and her up was the scandal. She did win the reelection fairly, but as everyone pointed out, it was the worst-ever performance by a statewide Democratic candidate in a generation. And just like Kamala Harris, Mrs Hochul has bounced back from multiple crises.

To mention a few, she failed to handle New York’s migrant crisis, which allowed the spiral to go so out of control that the Trump Justice Department has now brought suit. Besides, her administration is weak, too, particularly against rising crimes, which is being further reinforced by her failure to stand up to Albany’s pro-criminal bail laws, which has eventually left the NYC citizens feeling unsafe. Just like Ms Harris, she governs with no real mandate, no real leadership, and remains unpopular, too.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kathy Hochul (@kathyhochulny)

The former Vice President Kamala Harris‘ ratings were consistently beneath the level, and she never truly warmed to her; does anyone think she would have made it through a competitive primary had she not been anointed the nomination in backroom dealing? Her awkward public speaking, filled with word salads and forced laughter, did not help her public image.